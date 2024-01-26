Sinner defeats Djokovic in the semi-finals of the Australian Open – Sport

#Sinner #defeats #Djokovic #semifinals #Australian #Open #Sport

Jannik Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open 6:1, 6:2, 6:7 (6:8), 6:3 and reached his first Grand Slam final.

The Italian world number 4 delivers a set for the first time, while Djokovic is currently having a monster series in Melbourne.

In the other semi-final (live on SRF two) Daniil Medvedev (ATP 3) and Alexander Zverev (ATP 6) will compete on Friday.

Two convincing set wins and a match point in the tiebreak of the third round: Jannik Sinner seemed to be on the verge of perfecting the surprise after two and a half hours. “Mister Melbourne” Novak Djokovic was once again facing defeat at his favorite tournament after 34 games or 6 years.

But the Serb, who had been anything but convincing until then, pulled his head out of the noose – also because Sinner’s nerves were fluttering in the most important rally so far and he missed a simple forehand. A little later, Djokovic took round 3. Sinner was previously the only player “Down Under” to remain without losing a set.

Anyone who thought that the 22-year-old would collapse with his first major final in sight was far from the truth. Already in Djokovic’s first service game in the 4th set, Sinner created 3 break chances, but had to bow to the Serb’s suddenly stronger first service. 2 games later the break was still a fact and Sinner led 3:1.

The youngster didn’t let this lead be taken away from him: after 3:22 hours he completed the 6:1, 6:2, 6:7 (6:8), 6:3 victory with his 2nd match point and ended Djokovic’s incredible victory Series at the Australian Open after all. Almost unbelievable: Djokovic didn’t have a single break chance for the entire duration of the semi-final. Meanwhile, Sinner will meet the winner of the duel Daniil Medvedev against Alexander Zverev on Sunday. We will also show the second semi-final live on SRF zwei.

Poor service, lack of precision

At the beginning of the game there was nothing to indicate that the game would be one-sided for a long time; in the first two games it was an open exchange of blows. From then on, Djokovic suddenly went downhill and his error rate went uphill. In the first two sets, the world number 1 accumulated a whopping 29 unforced errors (Sinner had 8).

The usual fire was also missing from the Serb, and the emotional outbursts after winning points – each a push instrument from Djokovic – remained flat.

In the first two sets, Sinner took the serve from the currently best tennis player in the world twice – a rarity. Djokovic’s service performance was particularly poor in the first round; he scored less than half of the points after both the first and second serves. In set 2 things went only slightly better for him in this regard.

The third round was more balanced, Djokovic got off to a better start. Nevertheless, he was practically unable to put his Italian counterpart under any pressure, and he remained too weak in the return game, his real weapon.