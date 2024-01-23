Sinusitis: 10 symptoms of sinusitis

#Sinusitis #symptoms #sinusitis

In some cases, a cold develops into inflammation of the sinuses. This shows various signs.

In Germany, millions of people suffer from the acute form of sinusitis every year. As a rule, it arises from a common cold and is therefore caused by a cold. This causes the fine, mucous-covered connecting channels between the nasal cavity and its various sinuses to become blocked. Sinusitis is manifested by various symptoms. The color of the nasal secretion is also striking and characteristic.

Sinusitis: Ten symptoms that show you have sinusitis

A sinus infection usually results from a common cold. © jmguyon/IMAGO

Normally, the nasal secretion, together with inhaled dust particles, dirt particles or pathogens, is constantly transported away from the sinuses towards the nose and throat by tiny cilia NDR online reported. However, if the mucous membranes become inflamed, they subsequently swell. This causes the drainage to stall and pathogens can multiply in the sinuses. The inflammation spreads, the mucous membranes continue to swell and form even more nasal mucus. An acute sinus infection is usually manifested by the following symptoms:

A cold that doesn’t stop

Headache

yellow-greenish nasal mucus

In the morning a lot of mucus runs out of the nose

sticky feeling in throat

Odor disorder

Feeling of pressure around the eyes

Pain in the upper jaw

Worsening of sore throat and cough

increased temperature and fever (up to 40 degrees)

When those affected get out of bed or lean forward, the symptoms usually worsen. Other symptoms such as red eyes, swollen face, neck pain or vision problems also indicate complications.

Secret weapon against inflammation

A nasal shower can be very helpful for a sinus infection. It works by flushing a saline solution through the nasal passages. This process helps clear the nasal passages of mucus, dust, pollen, and other irritants. A special nasal saline solution can also help soothe and reduce swollen tissue, making breathing easier and reducing sinus pressure. In addition, regular use of a nasal douche can strengthen the nose's natural defense mechanisms and thus help prevent infections.

Sinus infection: This is how a doctor makes the diagnosis

To determine whether the sinuses are inflamed, the doctor usually first asks about symptoms such as pain, fever, general health, cough, sputum, and smell and taste disorders. Finally, he can use an endoscope to examine the inside of the nose and, if necessary, take a swab of the secretion, which is examined in a laboratory for pathogens. This method is particularly used for long-standing complaints. In the event of complications or an unclear cause, according to the medical manual MSD Manual Usually an ultrasound or a computer tomography (CT) is used.

