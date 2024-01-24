Sirens screaming all night: police and emergency services angry with the obligation, “all residents will have troubled nights”

#Sirens #screaming #night #police #emergency #services #angry #obligation #residents #troubled #nights

The Minister of Mobility, Georges Gilkinet (Ecolo), modernized several provisions of the Highway Code, in particular those which apply to priority vehicles. From February 1, police vans, ambulances, fire trucks and other priority vehicles will still have to turn on their flashing lights and sirens in the event of an emergency. Today, they only have to activate their siren when they go through a red light or to ensure that other road users give way to them. In other cases – exceeding the authorized speed or crossing the white line, for example – only blue flashing lights are compulsory.

“Already, the problem in the code is that the emergency situation is not defined,” introduces Colonel Marc Gilbert, commander of the Val de Sambre emergency zone. “A vehicle stopped on the Remouchamps bridge: is this an urgent situation? Yes, when you know the terrain. This place is nicknamed ‘the bridge of suicides’”, gives as an example Eddy Quaino, permanent CGSP Police.

Regardless, the measure is controversial. The specter of sirens wailing continuously throughout the night hangs over the population. On the feasibility side, its transposition on the ground sows many doubts. The change arouses some discontent among the services concerned and in the municipalities. They point to the case where an ambulance approaches and is forced to enter a residential area at three in the morning, siren blaring, in the event of an urgent call, or even that of delinquents who may flee upon hearing the approach of Mermaid.

In Namur, mayor Maxime Prévot, president of “Les Engagés”, is not kind: “To believe that we spend time dealing with problems that are not problems! Imagine the horror that residents of a hospital, a police station or a fire station would experience if, at any time of the night, they were required to activate their sirens when they are going on intervention! Beyond residents, all residents would have troubled nights as soon as an emergency vehicle passes their street in the middle of the night. It would be hell. It’s not useful either. Let’s let emergency professionals activate the siren when necessary, like today, but let’s not create a potentially absurd and harmful obligation.”

As for the police areas that we contacted, we think no less.

”The current code is sufficient. It does not pose a problem,” comments Liège corps commander Jean-Marc Demelenne. “It is not worth disturbing the population more at night. We already receive a lot of complaints like this. Use a bus lane at night? Buses are not running. The siren is not essential. Accidents during intervention are very rare. Let’s imagine that agents have to intervene on a robbery in progress, they are not going to sound the siren. There are many scenarios where this would be inapplicable. This modification is unmanageable.”

Same story with the Charleroi police: “We have an average of two hundred interventions per night. Can you imagine the noise pollution that this would cause in a city?” explains the responsible spokesperson David Queneau. “The police officers responding are almost always speeding. So he should turn on the siren every time? In the city center, the limit is 30 km/h…”

On the firefighters side, Colonel Marc Gilbert, from the Val de Sambre emergency zone, is still more nuanced. “I knew a case where men were on their way to a truck accident at night. A motorcyclist came from the right and hit one of our vehicles. The biker is dead. The siren was not used. The firefighter driver was convicted. We feel that Minister Gilkinet wants to consolidate what already existed in the code. In fact, currently, as the notion of urgency is not clearly established, it is left to the discretion of a judge if necessary. If Minister Gilkinet wants, moreover, with his new provision, to protect stakeholders in terms of liability, that is a good intention.”

”For my part, I ask my men, as a matter of principle, to use the lights and the siren, even at night. If there are not both, I believe that everything is not in place so that our vehicles are seen as priority by other road users in particular. That said, yes, they turn it off near a hospital or in a residential area provided that the risk assessed by the driver is zero, that there is no other vehicle on the lane for example. We leave a margin of appreciation. Now, I have already experienced a case where, on the way to a fire, the siren stopped, a technical problem. In theory, we would thus lose priority vehicle status. We were no longer covered. Sorry but we continued like this. Our role is to save lives.”

Minister Verlinden’s office referred complaints from the police and emergency services to Gilkinet’s office. It was agreed to leave these provisions in abeyance while they were re-examined.

