Siri is in for an extreme transformation. This year, Apple will accompany it with artificial intelligence – SMARTmania.cz

This year it will be 13 years since the assistant Siri saw the light of day – she made her debut on August 9, 2011 in the iPhone 4s. Back then, Siri dazzled with her abilities and in some ways surpassed competing virtual assistants, but in recent years we have witnessed her long stagnation. But it could finally end this year.

Siri powered by artificial intelligence

According to Korean media, Apple is preparing a brand new generation of the Siri assistant for this year, which will use the capabilities of generative artificial intelligence. The company from Cupertino is said to be successfully continuing the development of its own language model, thanks to which Siri should be able to understand freely written text and mediate a natural conversation tailored to each user of Apple products.

Generative artificial intelligence was a big topic last year, but Apple was not particularly involved in it – while the competition already has several generations of advanced language models under its belt, Apple avoided the topic. We heard the phrase “artificial intelligence” from Apple representatives for the first time last fall, with the fact that until then they were talking more about machine learning.

Importantly, Apple has laid some foundations in this area, for example, it uses artificial intelligence in its mobile systems to detect falls or to record voice. It can therefore be assumed that this year it will catch up with the competition and start using AI in other areas as well, for example when editing images and videos or in Siri assistance. This could turn into a useful chatbot, which should be able to answer any question, create new textual and image content, etc., following the example of the competition.

The history of questions and requests should be synchronized across all Apple devices linked to one Apple ID, so a conversation with a chatbot should be started on an iPhone, for example, and finished on a Mac. Apple should also create new APIs for Siri to connect its capabilities to external services.

The new Siri and the use of artificial intelligence in general should be the main topics of this year’s developer conference WWDC, which will probably take place as in previous years in early June. We can only hope that Siri will finally learn Czech with the help of artificial intelligence.

