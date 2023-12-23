SISBÉN 2023, OFFICIAL LINK: Check your new score and classification in Colombia | ANSWERS

#SISBÉN #OFFICIAL #LINK #Check #score #classification #Colombia #ANSWERS

One of the most important filters for the Government of Colombia when it comes to locating the most needy people in the different social subsidies it offers is using the System for Identification of Potential Beneficiaries of Social Programs, better known as SISBÉN. In this note we will explain everything you need to know about this government entity, how to check which group you belong to, among other important details about the update.

HOW DO I CHECK WHICH GROUP I BELONG TO IN SISBÉN 2023?

To check if your Sisbén classification and score changed, you must perform the following step by step:

Enter the Sisbén website: www.sisben.gov.co

Select the type of document you have.

Enter your identification number.

Click ‘Consult’.

HOW ARE HOMES CLASSIFIED WITH THE UPDATE?

The household classification data will now be verified through 28 national databases and 1,832 territorial databases, crossing the information with the Social Registry of Households (RSH). According to data from the entity, with this update 2 out of every 10 homes registered in Sisbén IV have changed their classification.

To update the file, information from several entities was used, such as: the Department for Social Prosperity, the Ministry of Education, ICFES, Icetex, the Ministry of Health, the National Registry, Migration Colombia, the ICBF, the National Agency for Lands, among others.

“From Saturday, November 25 to Wednesday, November 29, the National Planning Department carried out an update to the system software, raising it to version six at the national level. This has generated changes in the Sisbén categories due to said update,” explained the director of Sisbén, Karina Ramírez.

WHAT IS SISBÉN?

The Identification System of Potential Beneficiaries of Social Programs, better known as SISBÉN, is an entity of the National Planning Department (DNP) of Colombia created during the government of Ernesto Samper.

The SISBÉN of Colombia characterizes the population in poverty to be able to access social and economic benefits from the Colombian State, more than 40.5 million Colombians are affiliated with this service, representing a little more than 78% of the total population , according to data collected by the same entity.

The SISBÉN of Colombia organizes family groups at different levels according to their economic situation. Previously, it did so by means of a score based on the information reported by the family surveyed, which can have a value between zero (0) and one hundred (100), allowing the beneficiaries of social programs in situations of poverty and vulnerability to have help for part of the Colombian State.

Currently, SISBÉN IV of Colombia has established a new classification that orders the population by groups.

Regarding Colombia’s SISBEN IV, it is an update of the previous methodology called SISBEN III established since 2007.

Colombia’s SISBÉN IV has a new and updated strategy to reach the most vulnerable sectors, in addition to improving the targeting of public spending and avoiding manipulation or fraud in the score after being published.