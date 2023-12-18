Sistema Patria: Can I send a message to 3522 if I don’t receive the bonuses in Venezuela?

#Sistema #Patria #send #message #dont #receive #bonuses #Venezuela

Below, we explain the steps you should follow if you have problems collecting any of the subsidies in the plains territory.

Patria System: find out what happens if you send a message to the number provided

The administration of Nicolás Maduro continues to provide a wide variety of financial support to citizens in vulnerable conditions. This action has sparked growing anticipation surrounding the distribution of each of the bonds.

In this framework, through the Vía Patria System, all users can collect the money that corresponds to them as part of the help provided, but What to do if these benefits have not arrived?

Can you send messages to 3532 to claim bonuses?

The number 3532 It has been determined by the authorities to be in charge of distributing information related to the subsidies offered in Venezuela, and that is its only function.

Therefore, under this information, it is understood that it cannot receive complaints or claims, since it was only enabled by the Venezuelan regime to make known details of the payment of the bonds to citizens.

Notification channels in Sistema Patria

3532: Homeland messaging

Homeland messaging 67373: Patria purse

Patria purse 3777: subsidized gasoline.

