Sister Celine Dion says singer no longer has control over muscles | Backbiting

Céline Dion no longer has control over her muscles, due to the disease stiff-person syndrome. The singer’s sister, Claudette, informed the media about this, writes entertainment website TMZ.

The Canadian singer has been experiencing a lot of pain and spasms due to her illness for a year. Now there is a loss of muscle control. It is sad news for 55-year-old Dion, who dreams of one day performing again.

Despite the bleak outlook, Claudette says the singer’s goal is still to return to the stage. But she doesn’t know in what capacity that will be.

Claudette, who often provides updates on her sister’s health, was still optimistic in October. The singer is said to be working hard on her recovery in Denver, America. She previously shared that no medicine has yet been found that helps.

The rare neurological disorder was diagnosed in December 2022. Dion then announced that the disease also affects her vocal cords. “I can no longer sing in the way I am used to,” said the singer.