Sister updates Céline Dion’s health status, diagnosed with rare disease | News

#Sister #updates #Céline #Dions #health #status #diagnosed #rare #disease #News
1 of 2 Celine Dion

Céline Dion Getty Images

Claudette Dionsister of singer Céline Dion, 55 years old, updated the health status of the Canadian artist, who was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome [SPR]which causes severe limb stiffness and unexpected spasms, in December 2022.

➡️ It’s free! Subscribe to Quem’s WhatsApp channel

Even with treatment against the disease since then, it had already been announced that the medicines are not offering the expected results. This Monday (18), Claudette told the Canadian edition of the magazine Hello! that Céline lost control of her muscles.

The objective was for Céline to return to the stage as the treatment yielded satisfactory results, but Claudette spoke about when this should happen or if it will be possible. The sister also said that Céline is doing everything in her power to recover, but that the spasms remain difficult to control.

The singer sold her mansion in Las Vegas, in the United States, where she performed for years, and returned to Canada, where her family lives. Céline has three children, René-Charles22, and the twins Nelson e Eddy13, which she had with her husband, the music producer René Angélilwho died in 2016.

2 of 2 Céline Dion — Photo: Getty Images Céline Dion — Photo: Getty Images Most recent Next Larissa Manoela walks alone down the aisle in wedding video: ‘It broke my heart’

Also Read:  Quacks have one goal in character assassinating the GP

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Hulk will be a father for the fifth time – Ferver
Hulk will be a father for the fifth time – Ferver
Posted on
KI has trained 2,800 instructors in First Aid for mental health
KI has trained 2,800 instructors in First Aid for mental health
Posted on
If you also receive IMSS Pension payment, you should know this – Fox Sports
If you also receive IMSS Pension payment, you should know this – Fox Sports
Posted on
Putin threatened Helsinki, while the Finnish presidential candidates criticize Viktor Orbán
Putin threatened Helsinki, while the Finnish presidential candidates criticize Viktor Orbán
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News