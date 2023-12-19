Sister updates Céline Dion’s health status, diagnosed with rare disease | News

#Sister #updates #Céline #Dions #health #status #diagnosed #rare #disease #News

Claudette Dionsister of singer Céline Dion, 55 years old, updated the health status of the Canadian artist, who was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome [SPR]which causes severe limb stiffness and unexpected spasms, in December 2022.

Even with treatment against the disease since then, it had already been announced that the medicines are not offering the expected results. This Monday (18), Claudette told the Canadian edition of the magazine Hello! that Céline lost control of her muscles.

The objective was for Céline to return to the stage as the treatment yielded satisfactory results, but Claudette spoke about when this should happen or if it will be possible. The sister also said that Céline is doing everything in her power to recover, but that the spasms remain difficult to control.

The singer sold her mansion in Las Vegas, in the United States, where she performed for years, and returned to Canada, where her family lives. Céline has three children, René-Charles22, and the twins Nelson e Eddy13, which she had with her husband, the music producer René Angélilwho died in 2016.

