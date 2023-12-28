Six assists! Pittsburgh defenseman makes NHL history

There has never been anything like this in the NHL’s almost 106-year existence.

Kris Letang made history on the night from Wednesday to Thursday with five assists in a third. Never before has a defender given so many assists in a third.

In total, Letang can celebrate six assists in his Pittsburgh Penguins’ 7-0 win against the New York Islanders. The “first of the night” didn’t have to be searched for much longer.

Seven magical minutes from Letang

After a goalless first period, the Penguins, and especially Letang, stepped up a gear in the middle period and scored six goals in eleven minutes. Except for Rakell’s goal to make it 1-0 (27th), the experienced defender prepared all the other goals. In less than seven minutes, Letang can celebrate five assists.

In the final third, Letang completed the half-dozen with his sixth assist.

The Penguins are also celebrating an important win against a direct opponent in the Metropolitan Division. In the Eastern Conference, Pittsburgh is in eleventh place, three points behind a playoff spot. The Islanders are in fourth place with 41 points.

