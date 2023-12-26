Six dead, including a child, and two missing after the devastating fire at Ferma Dacilor in Tohani, in Prahova. The guesthouse was completely destroyed

#dead #including #child #missing #devastating #fire #Ferma #Dacilor #Tohani #Prahova #guesthouse #completely #destroyed

Tragic balance after the devastating fire at the “Ferma Dacilor” guesthouse in Tohani village, Prahova county. A child and four adults were taken out lifeless from the building consumed by the flames. A sixth victim was discovered this evening, without predicting for now whether it is a minor or an adult. Two other people, including two minors, are still being searched for by the firefighters. All the missing people were on the first floor of the building. The tourists staying on the ground floor managed to self-evacuate.

26.12.2023, 19:56

UPDATE: After the tragedy, investigations begin. In addition to those related to the cause of the fire, the DNA prosecutors request the reopening of the file regarding the way the inspectors from ISU Prahova checked Ferma Dacilor in 2019.

UPDATE: The owner of Ferma Dacilor, Cornel Dinicu, has a controversial past: from connections with leaders of underworld clans, to councilor in the Romanian Parliament. In the 2000s, he was the main character in the Portbagajul case, which led to the beheading of the Romanian Police officers. He was called “the pawn of the Russians” because he tried to take over a diamond mine in Africa.

UPDATE: “Our friend died with the child in his arms”. The film of the tragedy at the Ferma Dacilor boarding house, in which six people died and two others are missing

UPDATE: A sixth victim was extracted, this evening, following the fire at Ferma Dacilor. The authorities have not yet specified whether it is a minor or an adult.

UPDATE: DNA reopens the authorization file from Ferma Dacilor. The DNA file would show that in 2019, ISUJ Prahova only issued warnings at Ferma Dacilor, despite the irregularities. The corruption case at ISUJ Prahova was closed on March 21, 2023.

UPDATE Among the dead is a well-known bodyguard, a friend of the boss, who burned alive trying to save his children and wife. His wife and one of the children were transported to the hospital

UPDATE The man who presents himself as the owner of the Ferma Dacilor boarding house, Cornel Dinicu, had connections with the underworld and was involved in the “Trunk Affair”. He is friends with the head of ANPC.

UPDATE The Ferma Dacilor guesthouse, from Tohani, which burned on the second day of Christmas, was built ten years ago by the entrepreneur Cornel Dinicu. The complex currently includes “21 rooms, 4 hanging houses and 4 Dacian huts, 6 cabins in the forest, 12 cabins in the vineyard and ten camping and parking spaces”. Five charred victims (four adults and one child) have been found so far.

UPDATE The three people still missing following the fire at Ferma Dacilor are two children and a young adult, the Prefect of Prahova County, Virgiliu Nanu, said on Tuesday.

UPDATE: Of the 26 people who were in the building at the time of the fire, only four were tourists. The others were friends or relatives of the owner of the guesthouse.

The three people currently wanted by the firemen are two children and their father.

UPDATE: The fire that broke out on Tuesday morning at Ferma Dacilor in the village of Tohani has been extinguished, announces the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations Prahova. According to the cited source, further work is being done to eliminate the negative effects and the search for possible victims continues.

The toll of the tragedy at Ferma Dacilor rose to 5 dead

UPDATE: The number of victims who died as a result of the fire in the Ferma Dacilor guesthouse rises to five, after another adult was taken out charred by the intervention teams.

UPDATE: The toll of the tragedy in Tohani is growing, where a fourth charred victim – an adult – was pulled out of the building consumed by flames.

UPDATE: The leadership of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police has ordered the dispatch of a team of specialists from the National Institute of Forensics, to support the investigation after the fire at the boarding house in Tohani, Prahova county. “Considering the fire on December 26, in Gura Vadului commune, Prahova county, the Information and Public Relations Center is authorized to communicate the following: the management of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police ordered the sending of a team of specialists from the National Institute of Forensics, to support the investigation,” the Romanian Police reported on Tuesday.

Three dead and five missing after the devastating fire at Ferma Dacilor in Tohani, in Prahova

UPDATE: The number of victims who died as a result of the fire in the Ferma Dacilor boarding house rises to three, after another adult was taken out charred by the intervention teams.

UPDATE: The Ferma Dacilor guesthouse in Tohani in Prahova county, where the devastating fire broke out on Tuesday morning, does not have a fire safety permit, according to ISU Prahova.

UPDATE: 26 people were accommodated in the guesthouse:

18 people self-evacuated, of which 2 people were transported to the hospital with minor burns;

3 victims were recovered dead;

5 people are being searched for in the burnt building.

Two dead, including a child, after the devastating fire in Tohani, in Prahova

UPDATE: Unfortunately, a child and an adult were taken out of the building engulfed in flames, ISU Prahova announces. The Prefect of Prahova County, Virgiliu Nanu, stated that the roof of the building collapsed in its central area, and the fire still smouldered in the area, so access to the area of ​​the ruins is not yet possible.

UPDATE: A 48-year-old woman and a 16-year-old teenager are receiving medical care following the fire that broke out at the “Ferma Dacilor” guesthouse in Tohani. According to the ISU, the two people have burns on their face and upper limbs.

UPDATE: The prefect of Prahova county, Virgiliu Nanu, told News.ro that “the people on the ground floor have evacuated, but nothing is known about the people staying on the upper floor” of the boarding house. According to some sources, eight people – five adults and three children – are missing. Two other people were injured, being transported to the Ploiesti County Emergency Hospital.

Huge fire at a guesthouse in Tohani, the Red Intervention Plan was activated

Dozens of fire trucks, four SMURD ambulances, as well as the county ambulance service, intervened at the scene.

The Red Intervention Plan has been activated and it is not excluded that the support of other forces from the neighboring counties will be needed. “Economic operator fire in Gura Vadului, Tohani village. Right now, work is being done to extinguish a large-scale fire that engulfed an economic operator in Gura Vadului, Tohani village. For the operative management of the event, 10 special vehicles were mobilized to the scene of the event extinguishing, 4 special vehicles for first intervention and command, an ATPVM, 4 SMURD and 3 SAJ ambulances. Starting at 06:29 the Red Intervention Plan was activated. I still do not have clear data regarding the evacuated people or victims. The intervention is in dynamics and I will come back with data along the way,” ISU Prahova said.

The Secretary of State in the MAI, Raed Arafat, states that at this moment they are looking for the people staying on the first floor of the building. According to the head of the DSU, the boarding house is on fire. He specified that the guesthouse consists of a ground floor and an upper floor, with five rooms on the ground floor and six on the upper floor, which were occupied. “The people who can’t be found are those who were upstairs,” said the head of the DSU.

