six departments on orange alert Wednesday evening and Thursday

#departments #orange #alert #Wednesday #evening #Thursday

Aerial view of a snowy intersection near Saint-Pierre-de-Plesguen, in western France, January 9, 2024. DAMIEN MEYER / AFP

After lifting vigilance in the morning in seven departments stretching from Normandy to the west of Ile-de-France, Météo-France placed, on Wednesday January 10, six other departments, this time from the center and the south of the country, on orange snow-ice alert, until Thursday. These are Aude, Aveyron, Cantal, Hérault, Lozère and Tarn.

« Precipitation is gradually becoming organized from the Mediterranean, in the form of snow up to low altitude this evening and next night », notes the meteorological organization in its latest bulletin. Snowfall, sometimes moderate, began in Lozère and Cantal. Météo-France adds that “during the night from Wednesday to Thursday then Thursday morning”, these last “may spill over into neighboring departments” to those placed on orange alert.

« Circulation difficile »

These bad weather relate to a “snowy episode not exceptional for the season but notable enough to cause difficult traffic conditions », notes Météo-France. From the afternoon, “snowfall is gradually increasing in Lozère, Cantal then the Hauts Cantons de l’Hérault”, before “to weaken and [de] become scarce at the end of the next night on [la] Lozere and [le] Cantal, later on the Hauts Cantons de l’Hérault”.

In Aude, Tarn and Aveyron, “the expected snow depths are of the order of a few centimeters in the plains but will be significantly greater on the relief with generally around twenty centimeters above 800 meters in the departments in orange », It is further noted.

The rest of the departments of mainland France, with the exception of five departments (Maine-et-Loire, Indre-et-Loire, Vaucluse, Bouches-du-Rhône and Var) remain placed on extreme cold yellow alert until midnight or snow-ice. Orange vigilance for snow-ice concerning Manche, Calvados, Orne, Eure, Eure-et-Loir, Yvelines and Essonne, except in the north of Eure and locally in east of Calvados, was lifted Wednesday morning.

In the afternoon, temperatures painfully reached 3°C in the northern half of France, with no thaw for Nord-Pas-de-Calais, and could rise to 6°C in the south of the country. On Thursday, minimum temperatures will often be between −5 and −1°C in the northern half, between −1 and 2°C in the South, with 3 to 6°C along the Mediterranean. The maximums will gain a few degrees to the north, with overall 2 to 4°C north of the Seine, 3 to 6°C in the West, 4 to 8°C in the South-West and up to 15°C on the French Riviera.

An orange flood alert is maintained in Pas-de-Calais for the evening of Wednesday and the day of Thursday.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Emergency accommodation: additional funding released as the cold grips the country

The world