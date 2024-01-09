six departments placed on orange alert for snow and ice

#departments #orange #alert #snow #ice

During the night from Monday to Tuesday, snow fell sometimes unexpectedly in certain departments. Yvelines, Essonne, Calvados, Orne, Eure and Manche were placed on orange alert for snow and ice by Météo-France on Tuesday January 9. “A snowy axis extends from the Paris region to Lower Normandy. The amounts of snow that fell were higher than expected. Patches of road ice are also forming,” writes the meteorological organization in its morning bulletin.

At 5:30 a.m., 5 centimeters of snow were observed in Caen-Carpiquet, 3 centimeters in Toussus-le-Noble and Evreux, 2 centimeters in Paris-Montsouris and Trappes, Météo-France detailed. “The snow accumulations expected in Lower Normandy are of the order of 5 to 8 centimeters in total (…)but could occasionally reach 10 centimeters », it is added. The organization does not exclude “temporal extension of vigilance”currently in effect until noon.

In Ile-de-France, “Traffic is very difficult, particularly on the N118, the A12 and the A13 which is closed in both directions, [sur une dizaine de kilomètres] between Orgeval and Rocquencourt », said the prefecture. Some “400 vehicles” are still blocked Tuesday morning on the roads of Ile-de-France, said the Minister Delegate in charge of Transport, Clément Beaune.

“A hundred” “minor” accidents during the night

“It’s in the process of being resolved”affirmed the minister on RMC, evoking up to “1,000 vehicles”heavy goods vehicles and individual cars, which were blocked “at the beginning of the night”, « 800 » early morning. “All means available”in particular recovery vehicles and snow spreaders, “are mobilized”he added, assuring “those who have experienced and are still experiencing hardship” what “everything is done to resolve them as quickly as possible”.

According to Mr. Beaune, who mentioned ” one hundred “ d’accidents ” Without gravity “ during the night, disturbances are concentrated ” on the roads “. For its part, the Régie Autonome des Transports Parisien (RATP) declared to Agence France-Presse that the bus lines it operates on behalf of Ile-de-France Mobilités « the circus[aient] normally this morning ». “Some lines from the south-east and south-west sectors of Ile-de-France” were unable to take their shift in the early morning but “were out” at 8 a.m., a spokeswoman said.

On the RATP rail network (metro, RER, tramway), “traffic is normal”, specified the management. Also contacted, the SNCF declared that there was no “nothing major to report” regarding traffic conditions.

Coldest day of the week

On Tuesday, the cold worsens in the north-east of France as well as in the Massif Central, combining with the risk of flooding in the Nord and Pas-de-Calais. The day is expected to be the coldest of the week, with temperatures felt between −5°C and −10°C over a vast northeastern third. Forty-eight departments are on extreme cold yellow vigilance (second level out of four).

It will be between − 7 °C and − 4 °C in Hauts-de-France, Grand-Est, Brittany, Auvergne and Limousin, and between − 5 °C and − 2 °C in the rest of the region. territory, anticipates the meteorological service. Only the Côte d’Azur and Corsica will record positive temperatures on Tuesday morning, with minimums between 3°C and 7°C and maximums of 8°C to 14°C, while snow will fall in small quantities. in Drôme, Isère, Ain and Jura.

Although temperatures dropped quickly after a particularly mild period, the current situation does not meet the criteria for a cold wave, defined in France as a lasting and extensive episode (at least three days) including at least one day where the average temperature (national thermal indicator) falls below − 2 °C.

Indeed, temperatures will rise slowly from Wednesday, but the minimums will remain low, with almost widespread and locally severe frosts, warns Météo-France; It could snow in Aquitaine, Midi-Pyrénées and Languedoc-Roussillon until Thursday.

If the cold level is forecast « banal » in the east of the country, Météo-France notes that “this will not necessarily be the case in the western regions, at least locally”. “From Normandy to Brittany, via Maine, the sequence of a few days without thaw has become rare”underlines the organization, adding: “In Alençon or Laval, if we stay below 0°C for three days as could happen, this would be unprecedented since February 2012.”

Pas-de-Calais and the North still on flood alert

The Nord and Pas-de-Calais were kept on orange alert for floods. In Blendecques (Pas-de-Calais), one of the municipalities severely affected by flooding last week, frost has frozen the mud in the streets. In Arques, there is no more water on the town hall square and some residents found themselves without heating, while Météo-France forecasts − 6°C on Wednesday.

Furthermore, the Minister for Housing, Patrice Vergriete, announced on Monday the release of 120 million euros for emergency accommodation, and specified that the Great Cold Plan had been launched “by all prefectures” concerned, in conjunction with Météo-France.

In Ile-de-France, the Federation of Solidarity Actors (FAS) expressed its concern about the sheltering of homeless people, citing a Great Cold Plan. “undersized compared to needs”. “While it was freezing, the marauders told us of numerous situations of isolated people or families who had to spend the night on the street due to lack of places to take shelter in sufficient numbersthe FAS was alarmed in a press release. It is imperative to open emergency accommodation places that meet the needs for all people on the streets throughout the Ile-de-France region. »

