Six different shapes you should know

#shapes
PrintShare
When you hear dementia, the first thing that comes to mind is Alzheimer’s. There are many other forms of neurodegenerative disease. An overview.
The symptoms of dementia can vary and depend on the type of disease. There are different forms of dementia that have different causes – with Alzheimer’s being the most common form of dementia. Basically, dementia patients suffer from an increasing loss of higher brain functions, such as the online portal Neurologists and psychiatrists online informed. This can also affect personality and trigger personality changes and sudden emotional swings. The forms of dementia are often incurable, progressive diseases. However, the course of the disease can sometimes be alleviated.
Dementia: Six forms you should know – Alzheimer’s is the most common
According to the German Dementia Aid, around 1.8 million people in Germany currently suffer from dementia. © Ute Grabowsky/photothek.de/IMAGO
Experts differentiate between different forms of dementia. The following six forms of dementia are some of the most common diseases:
You can find even more exciting health topics in the free 24vita newsletter, which you can subscribe to right here.
Preventing dementia: Ten foods that damage the brain
View photo series
This article only contains general information on the respective health topic and is therefore not intended for self-diagnosis, treatment or medication. It in no way replaces a visit to the doctor. Our editorial team is not allowed to answer individual questions about medical conditions.