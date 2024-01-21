Six different shapes you should know

#shapes

When you hear dementia, the first thing that comes to mind is Alzheimer’s. There are many other forms of neurodegenerative disease. An overview.

The symptoms of dementia can vary and depend on the type of disease. There are different forms of dementia that have different causes – with Alzheimer’s being the most common form of dementia. Basically, dementia patients suffer from an increasing loss of higher brain functions, such as the online portal Neurologists and psychiatrists online informed. This can also affect personality and trigger personality changes and sudden emotional swings. The forms of dementia are often incurable, progressive diseases. However, the course of the disease can sometimes be alleviated.

Dementia: Six forms you should know – Alzheimer’s is the most common

According to the German Dementia Aid, around 1.8 million people in Germany currently suffer from dementia. © Ute Grabowsky/photothek.de/IMAGO

Experts differentiate between different forms of dementia. The following six forms of dementia are some of the most common diseases:

Alzheimer: Pure Alzheimer’s disease accounts for around 60 percent of all forms of dementia.

Vascular dementia: Those affected suffer from cognitive impairments such as memory loss and other symptoms, according to information from the Alzheimer’s Research Initiative similar to those of Alzheimer’s disease. What is special about this form of dementia is the cause: The neurological disease is caused by circulatory disorders in the brain. As a result, nerve cells are damaged or even die.

Mixed forms of Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia: A mixed form of the two forms of dementia mentioned above occurs in 20 percent of cases.

Frontotemporal dementia: According to information from the Tübingen University Hospital usually younger patients who are usually between 50 and 60 years old. The cause of frontotemporal dementia is often a shrinkage of the frontal or temporal lobes. Typical symptoms are a disturbed processing of emotions and, in particular, a change in nature and personality. In some cases, aphasia (loss of speech) can also occur.

Dementia with Lewy bodies: In addition to the well-known Alzheimer’s plaques – these deposits form loudly spectrum of science from beta-amyloid proteins and lead to the death of brain cells – there are further protein deposits in the nerve cells of the cerebral cortex. So-called Lewy bodies in the nerve cells of the brainstem are characteristic of Parkinson’s. Dementia with Lewy bodies differs significantly in its symptoms from Alzheimer’s dementia. There is progressive dementia with the well-known memory disorders. In addition, however, there are symptoms such as detailed visual perception disorders, fluctuating impairments in mental abilities, spontaneous motor Parkinson’s symptoms, falls, fainting, sudden loss of consciousness, delusions and hallucinations.

Cognitive disorder in dementia: Unusually severe impairments in memory, concentration and thinking processes can also occur in certain types of depression in old age. Such symptoms are similar to those of dementia. However, if recognized correctly, these impairments can be reversed with the help of antidepressants.

