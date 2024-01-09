Six free agents who are better than you think

#free #agents

With all the attention focused on big-name free agents — both those who have signed, like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and those who haven’t, like Blake Snell and Cody Bellinger — it can be easy to overlook some. Pretty talented players still available. But with the calendar turning to 2024 and training just over a month away – seriously, training will begin in just over a month – it is suspected that there will be a flurry of signings. And you’ll be surprised by some of the names that are still available.

While we all stay up to date with news on Josh Hader, Jordan Montgomery and other big names on the market, let’s take a look at six free agents that no one is really talking about right now, but who are sure to be major assets for any team that I ended up signing them. These players deserve more attention than they have been receiving. (They are listed alphabetically by last name, and the ages listed are the age each player will be playing at by 2024.)

Brandon Belt, 1B (36 years old)

The Dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Bo Bichette. Matt Chapman. George Springer. The Mexican Alejandro Kirk. Big names, with All-Star Game experience, key pieces of a Toronto offense built to carry the team in the difficult American League East Division for years. But in 2023, none of those players had the highest OPS on the Blue Jays. That distinction belongs to Belt, whose .859 mark (albeit in 103 games) was 45 points higher than the next-highest Blue Jays (Bichette). This was driven, as always with Belt, by his on-base percentage, which has always been his strength; He has impeccable eyesight, something he will surely maintain until he is almost 80 years old. He will turn 36 in April and although he has never been flashy, he will get on base and play a perfectly respectable first base. The man had a higher on-base percentage than Corbin Carroll, José Ramírez, Paul Goldschmidt, Rafael Devers and Marcus Semien. What team couldn’t benefit from a bat like that?

Aroldis Chapman, LHP (36 years old)

For casual baseball fans who hadn’t followed Cuban Chapman since he was the dominant pitcher he was with the Yankees, it may have been a bit of a shock to see him with the Rangers in the playoffs. He looked physically different, couldn’t find the strike zone, barely got out of tight spots, and a collapse always seemed imminent. But it’s worth noting this: The meltdowns didn’t end up happening, Chapman came out of that postseason with a World Series ring, you know? And also, during the regular season, Chapman was pretty close to his old self. His strikeout rate with the Rangers and Royals was as high as it had been in the last decade, he didn’t allow a single home run in 29.1 innings with Kansas City and his fastball velocity was in the top percentile of all players. launchers. He is not the same as he was a decade ago. But he’s closer than you think. And he won’t cost as much as Hader either.

JD Martínez, BD (36 years)

Naturally, there will be a limit to someone who is exclusively a designated hitter, especially in the current market. (Well, unless you’re Ohtani in 2024. But we digress.) However, when it comes to being “designated hitter only,” you really can’t do much better than Martinez. The only year in the last decade in which Martínez has not destroyed the ball was 2020, and well, who among us was at his best in 2020? He only played in 113 games last year, but he hit 33 home runs and, by the way, outslugged his teammate Freddie Freeman. There aren’t many teams that couldn’t benefit from more power in their lineup. Martínez, as always, provides instant power.

Tommy Pham, OF (36 years old)

Pham will turn 36 in March. 36! Pham didn’t debut until September 2014, when he was 26, so he doesn’t look as old as he really is. He has played for seven teams in 10 seasons, which technically classifies him as a globetrotter, but it must be clear that this man does not hit like a player who is not capable of finding a home. He might have been the Mets’ best hitter (not named Pete Alonso) before New York traded him to Arizona at the Deadline, and he was a monster in the World Series for the D-backs, hitting .421 and catching Praise for turning down the opportunity to go 5-for-5 in a Fall Classic game so teammate Jace Pederson could have an at-bat. That’s a guy you want on your team. Pham will be a low-key signing that few will notice, and then you’ll look in June and he’ll be your club’s best batsman for a whole fortnight.

Jorge Soler, BD/OF (32 years)

Cuban Soler will always be best remembered for that three-month period in 2021 when, as a rental player for the Braves, he helped lead the team to its first World Series win in 26 years. But what he has done in the regular season has been more impressive and, probably because he was in Kansas City and Miami, overlooked. Soler simply hits homers at a rate that few in baseball can match. The man hit 48 home runs in 2019! He hit 36 ​​home runs last year on the Marlins’ playoff run, and he’s no empty power: His .341 on-base percentage is perfectly respectable. He is a middle-of-the-order hitter who is still in what could be considered his prime. What’s not to like about him?

Marcus Stroman, RHP (33 years old)

Did everyone forget that Stroman was a Cy Young Award candidate for most of last year? Sure, he faded at the end, but for the first half of 2023, he was one of the best pitchers in all of baseball. (In fact, he was talked about as a possible All-Star Game starter!) And it’s not like that came out of nowhere. He hasn’t had an ERA worse than 4.00 since his troubled 2018 campaign, and he can generally stay on the field, too: Except for 2020 (a season in which he opted out), he has made 25 or more starts. in six of the last seven campaigns.