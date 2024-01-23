Six members of Los Choneros are arrested for a millionaire ‘vaccine’ to the tuna company

#members #Los #Choneros #arrested #millionaire #vaccine #tuna #company

Two women and a minor are among the six detained people this Monday, January 22 at It’s a messrural parish of Guayaquil, for extortion of a tuna company from the Playas canton.

The capture operation was carried out by agents from the Anti-Kidnapping and Extortion Unit (Unase) of the National Police, who after learning about this crime began the research until we find those responsible.

According to data provided by the Police, the ‘vaccinators‘They demanded $200,000 from the shareholders of this company in exchange for perpetrating an attack against their lives, those of their families or the business.

Los criminalsto frighten their victims, through messages sent by WhatsApp they assured them that they were members of the criminal group The Choneros and that they had them under surveillance.

In the power of the detainees: Emilio Tacuri, Mariuxi Escalante, Kevin Zamora, Willis Torres, Deyanira Sánchez and a under 17 years old Ammunition, five firearms and two motorcycles used to commit their crimes were found.

Two of those captured, Emilio Tacuri, have three criminal records, two for drug trafficking and one for extortionwhile Deyanira Sánchez also has legal proceedings for trafficking in substances subject to control.

After the charging hearing, the prison for five of the detainees and precautionary measures for Willis Torres.

