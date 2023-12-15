Six people die from the rains in Cuando Cubango

The rain that fell over the province of Cuando Cubango, between the end of last week and the beginning of this week, caused the death of six people in that province. In Bengo, more than fifty homes were flooded.

In Cuando Cubango, the data was provided by the local Civil Protection and Fire Service, which states that the cases occurred mainly in the municipalities of Menongue, Cuchi and Mavinga, where, in addition to three fatalities, the collapse of 20 was also recorded. residences and partial damage to four others.

According to the fire department, during the period in question, the rains affected five people, three of whom lost their lives in Mavinga, inside their homes.

Meanwhile, in Menongue, three citizens aged between 18 and 61, members of the same family, were hit by an atmospheric discharge, in a town eight kilometers from Ndumbo, when they were returning from mining.

Rains destroy more than 50 homes in Dande

Around five people were injured as a result of the collapse of their homes due to the heavy rains that fell in the province of Bengo in recent days. Subsequently, the rains also caused the collapse of more than 50 homes and left others flooded.

According to the spokesperson for the Civil Protection and Fire Command, Costa Ngunza, the victims were promptly rescued and taken to the Bengo Provincial Hospital where they are receiving medical and medication assistance, without any risk to their lives.