Six Rotterdam police officers punished for sexist apps

#Rotterdam #police #officers #punished #sexist #apps

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 18:43

The Rotterdam police have punished six employees for misogynistic, discriminatory and other inappropriate comments in a WhatsApp group. One of them has been dismissed, the sentences of the other five range from conditional dismissal to a written warning.

The police announced in September that there was an exploratory investigation into the WhatsApp group. There were nine employees of the detention team, who were allegedly guilty of, among other things, sexist messages. It was a private WhatsApp group.

The exploratory research showed that three group members did not have an active role in the chat. They did receive a written warning because they had not addressed their colleagues about their statements.

A disciplinary investigation was initiated against the other six. The punishments now follow. The severity depends, among other things, on the extent to which they themselves made inappropriate statements and their seriousness.

The most severe punishment was dismissal, for example, other group members had to give up leave hours or were conditionally discharged, with a probationary period of two years. Four people have been transferred to other teams. Furthermore, all sanctioned employees must follow an awareness program about diversity and inclusion.

Disappointed

Rotterdam police chief Fred Westerbeke is very disappointed with the behavior of the six, who did not have a managerial position. “I expect every employee from my unit to treat colleagues and citizens with respect and to speak to each other if that does not happen,” he says in response to the punishments. “With their behavior they damage confidence in the police.”

It is not the first time that Rotterdam police officers have come under fire for offensive messages. In 2020, it emerged that officers had made racist statements in a WhatsApp group of their basic team. They were reprimanded in writing and later transferred.