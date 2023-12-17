Sixty African refugees drowned in the Mediterranean Sea

#Sixty #African #refugees #drowned #Mediterranean #Sea

Only 25 people survived the shipwreck near the Libyan coast.

More than 60 migrants are believed to have drowned in the sea during a shipwreck off the coast of Libya – bbc.com quotes a statement from the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Referring to the reports of survivors, the UN organization writes that the ship left the Libyan port city of Zuwara with 86 people on board.

According to the statement, the ship was overwhelmed by high waves and 61 migrants, including children, disappeared in the water – all are believed to have died. Libya is the main departure point for migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea and reach Europe.

According to the information of the migration agency, most of the victims of the tragedy started their journey from Nigeria, Gambia and other African countries. 25 people survived the incident and were transported to a Libyan prison camp, where they received medical assistance.

The IOM estimates that this year alone, more than 2,200 people have drowned trying to cross the sea from Libya to Europe, making the region one of the world’s most dangerous migration routes.

According to the UN refugee agency, more than 153,000 migrants arrived in Italy from Tunisia and Libya this year.