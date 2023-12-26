Sixty leaders from the French arts and culture sector support Gérard Depardieu | Media and Culture

#Sixty #leaders #French #arts #culture #sector #support #Gérard #Depardieu #Media #Culture

26 dec 2023 om 06:05

About sixty directors, actors and musicians have expressed support for French film actor Gérard Depardieu. They criticize an article accusing him of sexual misconduct.

According to leaders, the 74-year-old actor was the victim of “a lynching”. They say this after an article appeared on the website on Monday evening Le Figaro popped up. Depardieu has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women. But he himself denies all accusations.

“Gérard Depardieu is probably the greatest of all actors,” say the leaders. “We can no longer remain silent about the lynching he faces and the outpouring of hatred, without nuance. And also without the presumption of innocence he would have enjoyed had he not been the giant of the movie world.”

The group of signatories includes directors, actors, actresses and musicians. They call on the authorities not to sit in the judge’s seat. They want Depardieu to be allowed to continue acting for the time being.

“When people attack Gérard Depardieu in this way, they attack art. Whatever happens, no one will ever be able to erase the mark that his work has left on our era,” they write.

Macron also does not want to participate in ‘the manhunt’

French President Emmanuel Macron also stood up for Depardieu on Wednesday. The president then said according to news agency AFP that the actor is the target of a “manhunt”.

Last week, Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak said that she had started a procedure to see whether the actor can keep his Légion d’Honneur, the highest French award. “You will never see me participate in a manhunt,” Macron responded to that message on Wednesday. “I hate that kind of thing.”

Image: AP

Gerard DepardieuFilms & SeriesMedia and Culture