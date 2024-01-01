Sjoerd van Ramshorst new presenter With the Knife on the Table

#Sjoerd #van #Ramshorst #presenter #Knife #Table

gisteren, 21:26

Sjoerd van Ramshorst is the new presenter of the game show With the Knife on the Table from broadcaster Max. Van Ramshorst succeeds Herman van der Zandt, who resigned tonight after more than eight years as quizmaster of the popular program.

A New Year’s Eve special of the knowledge quiz was broadcast tonight. After presenter Herman van der Zandt thanked the viewers for watching, his successor Van Ramshorst appeared to be standing in the wings.

Van Ramshorst is known, among other things, as a presenter of NOS Studio Sport in NOS Studio Football. Jan Slagter, director of Omroep MAX, says he is extremely happy with the arrival of Van Ramshorst: “His experience as a presenter, humor and style make him extremely suitable for this role.”

Van Ramshorst also says he is of course enthusiastic. “For me it is With the Knife on the Table the best quiz on Dutch television for years. I think the combination of knowledge and bluff is wonderful. It is a great honor that I can be the successor to Joost Prinsen and Herman van der Zandt. I will do my best to continue their wonderful work. In the near future I will practice some scales, so that the windows of the viewers at home remain neatly in place. In addition, it is nice as a young father to sit in the café more often.”

Van der Zandt announced at the end of July that he was switching from NOS to KRO-NCRV after 23 years. He then announced at the same time that he was quitting With the Knife on the Table from broadcaster Max. At the NOS, Van der Zandt was first a radio newsreader and news presenter before he started working for NOS Sport.