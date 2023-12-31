Sjoerd van Ramshorst succeeds Herman van der Zandt at Met het Mes op Tafel | Media

Dec 31, 2023 at 9:04 PM Update: 4 minutes ago

Sjoerd van Ramshorst is the new presenter of With the Knife on the Table. He succeeds Herman van der Zandt, who will start working for KRO-NCRV in the new year.

Van Ramshorst can be seen at the Omroep MAX quiz from February 12. The brand new presenter was introduced after the New Year’s Eve special of the program.

He is known, among other things, as a presenter of NOS Studio Sport in NOS Studio Football. Van Ramshorst mentions With the Knife on the Table “the best quiz on Dutch television”.

“I think the combination of knowledge and bluff is fantastic,” says Van Ramshorst. “His experience as a presenter, humor and style make him ideal for this role,” adds director Jan Slagter of Omroep MAX.

Van der Zandt presented the program for almost nine years. He appeared in 495 episodes. Before that, the program was presented by Joost Prinsen.

