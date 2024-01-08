SK Rapid :: 125 years: Happy Birthday, SK Rapid!

#Rapid #years #Happy #Birthday #Rapid

Rapids was born 125 years ago today! In a crisis meeting on January 8, 1899, the Jewish association secretary Wilhelm Goldschmidt made the important request to change the name. The “Rapid” sports club was born! It emerged from the First Vienna Workers’ Football Club, which had existed since 1897.

This is how the Neue Wiener Abendblatt reported on this historic meeting:

“1. Vienna Workers Football Club. On Sunday, 8th d. At the general meeting that took place, Karl Palek was elected as chairman, Wilhelm Goldschmidt as secretary, Captain J. Kailich and Karl Schediwy as second captain. After a lengthy debate, Mr. Goldschmidt’s request to change the club name was accepted and the name SC Rapid was chosen.”

Why the name Rapid? Translated, the term means “extremely fast” – quite fitting for a football club that has high goals. At the same time, there was a successful club in Berlin called the “Berlin Football & Cricket Club ‘Rapide’ 1893”, which was used as a model.

In the early years, the club colors were blue and red, and the Schmelzer parade ground served as their home. There was still no talk of a real football pitch; most of the budget was used up for footballs, as they regularly broke on the uneven ground. At that time, no one suspected that these first footballers would lace up their boots for what is now the most popular club in Austria.

Over time, the initially blue and red Rudolfsheimers became the green and white Hütteldorfers – and became known far beyond the country’s borders through national and international successes. Hundreds of thousands now profess to be Rapid fans, tens of thousands cheer on the players in the stadium week after week, in victory or defeat, in sunshine or below zero, whether in Hütteldorf or away.

788 players have already laced up their boots for the first team at Rapid – and many more women and men will do the same and give their all for the colors green and white!