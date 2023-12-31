SK Sturm Graz President Christian Jauk about “international applause” and “historical dimensions” – Bundesliga

#Sturm #Graz #President #Christian #Jauk #international #applause #historical #dimensions #Bundesliga

2023 – a year with many “shining lights” in the ranks of the reigning runner-up and UNIQA ÖFB Cup champion SK Sturm Graz, who are now breathing down the neck of subscription champions FC Red Bull Salzburg, only two points behind, and are the only ADMIRAL Bundesliga- The team will be represented on both the national and international “dance floor” in the spring and will also be allowed to dance at “three weddings” (including the cup and UEFA Europa Conference League playoff). Christian Jaukmore successful president the “Blackies”reviewed the calendar year.

“Storm is always above everything.”

There were hardly as many successes to celebrate as in 2023. How can this high level be maintained or even topped?

Christian Jauk: “Being able to experience cup winners, runners-up and the Europa League group stage is outstanding. Maintaining this level is a huge challenge. We are playing above our potential and that must not lead to false expectations. This is not just a sporting matter, it is relevant also mega projects such as the stadium and the own training center for youth and women.”

You made club history by reaching 12,000 members. What does it feel like to be so prominently anchored in the storm annals?

Christian Jauk: “Sturm always stands above everything. If you can make a contribution to that, then it’s all the more gratifying. Being a member means that I am a self-confessed part of the Sturm family, which is described in the mission statement, with all the values ​​and the right to vote General Assembly. We are one of the last pure members’ associations.”

“We are still miles away from our competitors in Graz.”

The SK Sturm achieves higher sales every year and thus pays a tidy sum in taxes. Can this be expressed in numbers?

Christian Jauk: “The value creation study shows over 20 million euros per year. This proves that Sturm is good business for society, even if the public myth is different. To this day, many have not understood that the tax has changed since 2016 The situation for professional clubs has worsened dramatically.”

The importance of SK Sturm should therefore be correspondingly high among city and state politicians. Is that him?

Christian Jauk: “I stick to the Old Testament: You will recognize them by their fruits. It is important that sport and our club in particular have the framework conditions for this. And we in Graz are still miles away from our competitors in other federal states.”

“…this has a historical dimension.”

What importance does SK Sturm have in international appearances? How do the club bosses of Galatasaray, Eindhoven, Atalanta or Sporting treat you?

Christian Jauk: “With incredible respect and recognition. They are always amazed at how little resources we can achieve these results with. The highlight was probably the loud applause from the Real Sociedad board after our 2021 Europa League appearance in Spain as we left the stadium .”

What else is in the ÖFB Cup and internationally in the spring?

Christian Jauk: “We’re fully involved everywhere. The cup hit against Austria at the beginning of February is important for the start. After that, things continue in quick succession. The chance of a Conference League round of 16 is incredible and needs a full stadium. Games like that are coming “Usually only every 20 years. Everyone has to understand that this has a historical dimension.”

Interview: Homepage SK Puntigamer Sturm Graz

Photo credit: RiPu-Sportfotos and Christian Fauland