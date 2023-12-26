Ski accidents: collisions and successful resuscitation

#Ski #accidents #collisions #successful #resuscitation

In Upper Austria Hinterstoder (Kirchdorf district) on St. Stephen’s Day, a 37-year-old German skier had to be resuscitated after a serious fall on the slopes.

The winter sports enthusiast arrives at around 10 a.m Hösskogel descent fell for unknown reasons. After resuscitation, he was flown to the Kepler University Hospital in Linz with the “Christophorus 99” emergency medical helicopter, the police informed in the afternoon.

Also in Carinthia the emergency services had to move out. Because two friends are in the ski area on St. Stephen’s Day Holy blood collided on a descent on the Großglockner and was injured.

One of the two was even unconscious after the collision and was taken by the Emergency medical team The C7 rescue helicopter was flown to the Lienz district hospital. His friend escaped with injuries and also had them treated in the hospital, according to the Carinthia State Police Department.

The two 16-year-olds were skiing down the Schareck run with a 17-year-old friend when one of the three slipped on a slab of ice while turning to the right and slid into the other 16-year-old student. The latter fell and briefly lost consciousness.

Following skiers provided first aid and called the emergency services. While the student from Gallicia was taken away by helicopter, his friend made it to the hospital on his own with minor injuries. Her 17-year-old companion was uninjured.