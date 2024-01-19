Ski jumping qualification: Wellinger also strong in Zakopane

#Ski #jumping #qualification #Wellinger #strong #Zakopane

As of: January 19, 2024 8:06 p.m

The DSV Adler achieved a good result in ski jumping in Zakopane. All six DSV Adler qualified for the individual competition on Sunday. Only Karl Geiger’s performance casts a small shadow over the otherwise good result.

Andreas Wellinger impressed again with a strong jump. The 28-year-old finished the qualification second overall (154.8 points). Only the Austrian Stefan Kraft flew further (157.9). “It’s fun” with Stefan, Wellinger said in the Sportschau interview. “I hope we can continue like this until the end of the season.” Wellinger is currently in top form: “It’s extremely good right now. I’m still jumping relatively far, even with small mistakes.”

The second best German was Stephan Leyhe, who again showed a stable jump (-14.2).

Raimund came 15th in the individual competition

Philipp Raimund was also satisfied after his jump. The Göppingen native has had to struggle with his form recently, but he mastered the qualification confidently (-16.2). “It’s always very difficult in ski jumping not to tense up. But now I’ve finally managed it again,” he said. Pius Paschke also qualified in 19th place.

Constantin Schmid showed a solid jump, and at one point he even took the lead in qualifying: “I gradually improved and did a few things better,” he said in the Sportschau interview. “I’m not here to win, but to gain experience and fight my way back.”

Violinist only 40.

Things were less successful for Karl Geiger. The Oberstdorfer only qualified in 40th place and continues to run after his performance.

All six DSV jumpers qualified for the jumping on Sunday. It has not yet been decided who will be nominated for the team jumping on Saturday.