Ski men’s night slalom in Schladming

Part two of the night race action on the Planai! On Wednesday evening, the traditional night race in Schladming awaits the world’s best slalom runners.

The first round starts at 5:45 p.m., the final starts at 8:45 p.m. – in the LIVE ticker >>>

Start list of the 1st round >>>

Austrian hopes rest primarily on Manuel Feller. The Tyrolean is leading in the Slalom World Cup and would like to get back on the podium after his fourth place on Sunday in Kitzbühel.

Last year, the Frenchman Clement Noel won ahead of Ramon Zenhäuser and Lucas Braathen, whose retirement is currently being rumored (more information>>>).

All slalom winners in Schladming>>>

Manuel Feller, the best Austrian, narrowly missed the podium with fourth place.

The night slalom in Schladming in the LIVE ticker:

Nightrace in Schladming: The winners of the floodlight spectacle

