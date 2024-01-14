Ski star falls badly in Wengen – bitter diagnosis has been made

#Ski #star #falls #badly #Wengen #bitter #diagnosis

By: Melanie Gottschalk, Andre Oechsner

The Super-G in Wengen was overshadowed by Alexis Pinturault’s serious fall. The ski star had recently become a father.

Update from Saturday, January 13th, 8:55 a.m.: After Alexis Pinturault’s serious fall, the devastating diagnosis has now been made. As the French Ski Association announced on Friday evening, Pinturault tore a cruciate ligament in his left knee. This is what the investigations revealed immediately after his fall. The season is now over for the Frenchman. Pinturault had just become a father a few days ago – after his injury he posted an emotional post.

First report from Friday, January 12th, 2:34 p.m.: Wengen – The Alpine Ski World Cup in Wengen, Switzerland, has been marred by a terrible fall for the second time. Marco Kohler fell heavily in the Hanneggschuss on Thursday and suffered a tear in the anterior cruciate ligament, the inner meniscus and a strain in the inner ligament.

Alpine shock again: Alexis Pinturault falls heavily after jumping

The next shock didn’t take long to arrive. On Friday, Alexis Pinturault once again produced moments of shock. The French ski ace lost position on a jump during his run in the Super-G, landed backwards and was unable to stand the jump. There was a nasty fall.

It was immediately clear: This wasn’t looking good for Pinturault’s knee. The 32-year-old slid down the slope at full speed, knocking off one of his skis. The helpers on site got to him quickly. A helicopter was requested immediately after the fall. Pinturault first had to be rescued using a cable winch because the rescue helicopter was unable to land at that point.

Alexis Pinturault – first fatherly joys, then a serious fall

After Pinturault became a father for the first time a week ago, the alpine all-rounder now has to come to terms with the negative sides of being an athlete. Pinturault left Adelboden for the birth of his first child and skipped the giant slalom in Adelboden. The three-time world champion became a father for the first time on Epiphany.

“Life can be a strong current. But if we follow the river, we can experience amazing moments and some of them will bring peace and happiness,” wrote Alexis Pinturault and Ms. Romane on Instagram on the birth of their little girl with the extraordinary name Olympe.

Alexis Pinturault fell badly during the Super-G in Wengen and had to be transported away by helicopter. © IMAGO/IPA Sport/ABACA

Alpine skiing: Alexis Pinturault has finished fifth twice so far

In any case, the previously cited luck did not favor Pinturault on Friday. Of course, there is hope that things didn’t hit him quite as badly. However, the impressions gained from the serious fall speak against this. Pinturault’s best results this season were two 5th place finishes in the giant slaloms in Val d’Isere and Alta Badia. (aoe)

