Ski World Cup in Flachau | Austria’s slalom women are back: “I’m proud and excited”

Flachau 2023 – the Austrian women’s technical team travels to the night spectacle in crisis mode. Anticipation? Not too big. Expectations? Small amount. Katharina Liensberger’s sixth place couldn’t distract from a disastrous technical season; in the end, the ski nation of Austria held on to one slalom podium for the entire season. Seen in this way, the red-white-red team has already doubled its success rate in the pole forest and the Austrians have already celebrated two podium places this winter. Katharina Troupe came third in Courchevel, her same name colleague Liensberger at the opener in Levi. “For me personally, something has progressed step by step and we as a team have been able to improve extremely compared to the previous year, we have become stronger,” says Liensberger, who declares the night spectacle to be the highlight of the season and that is not only due to the record-breaking prize money of 71,400 Swiss franc.

The regained strength is also reflected in the start list. Just in time for the home race in Flachau, the Katharina quartet Liensberger, Troupe, Gallhuber and Huber are among the best 15 in the world. The latter can even look back on the best season of her career to date. “I was at the finish line in every race before Flachau, I’ve never managed that and if the worst result was eleventh place, that’s fine,” says the Lower Austrian, who celebrated Troupe’s birthday with her teammates the day before the race. Unimaginable a year ago, the mood before the night race was anything but celebratory. “If I compare how I arrive, then that’s two different things compared to last year. In general, a lot has changed in the team. Apparently we needed this hard cut or new start.”

New beginnings bear fruit

Because with Roland Assinger, only the “boss” is new, and the technical team has also been under new leadership since the summer. Klaus Mayrhofer is in charge and has relied on a tried and tested recipe for success from day one: teamwork. “I wouldn’t have believed that everything would work so quickly,” explains Mayrhofer. “It was very difficult at the beginning, even into the summer, there were different camps without proper communication. We then broke the ice with joint training, meals and courses.”

Often just an empty phrase, team building in the slalom team is now bearing fruit. “You can pull yourself down as a team or push yourself up. I told them that now they can either make a face for 200 days or go to training with joy. I’m really proud and excited now.” How good the mood in the Austrian team is was shown after Katharina Troupe’s podium finish in Courchevel. Coach Mayrhofer lost a bet due to his success and had to sing in front of the ORF camera. Will there be a repeat of this in Flachau? “I have to aim higher, I think, otherwise it’s too dangerous,” jokes the trainer. So if he wins, he won’t be able to avoid it.

