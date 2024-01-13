Ski World Cup in Zauchensee | The women’s departure from 10.45 a.m. in the live ticker!

#Ski #World #Cup #Zauchensee #womens #departure #a.m #live #ticker

Ski World Cup in Zauchensee

Live. After Conny Hütter’s victory in the Super-G, the Austrians are also among the favorites in today’s downhill (ORF 1 live). You won’t miss anything here from 10.45 a.m.!

It’s all about this: Today in Zauchensee there is a descent on the extremely challenging Kälberloch route in the best conditions. In the run-up to it, it was even ennobled as the “Kitzbühel for women” and the piste has everything it needs to be a classic. The start, in which the athletes accelerate to more than 100 km/h in just a few seconds, is particularly challenging. The Salzburg World Cup location is only included in the calendar every two years, which is why the speed aces are very happy. Many would like the competition on Gamskogel to be part of the World Cup permanently.

The favorites: If Italy’s ski star Sofia Goggia reaches the finish, she will probably be difficult to beat again. The 31-year-old risked too much in the Super-G and was eliminated. In general, things are going better for her in the supreme discipline of downhill, which is why the competition has been warned. In addition to her, the other Italians could also have a say in the fight for victory. In the only downhill training session, Nicol Delago finished around second place behind teammate Federica Brignone. It will also be interesting to see how Ragnhild Mowinckel performs. The Norwegian has often been lagging behind so far this season, but she was in the top field in training. If you take the discipline ranking into account, Switzerland can also be expected. Jasmine Flury is in second place in the Downhill World Cup, while compatriot Joana Haehlen is in sixth place. And you should never forget all-rounder Lara Gut-Behrami anyway.

The Austrians: In the Super-G on Friday, Conny Hütter achieved the first win of the season for the ÖSV women. In general, it was the first home win for the Austrians since Christine Scheyer in 2017. The Vorarlberg native also won in Zauchensee almost seven years ago. Everything is in place for the next success in the descent on Saturday. Hütter goes into the race with a lot of self-confidence and can fully rely on her current top form. Mirjam Puchner, who has a score to settle with Zauchensee after mixed results in the past, impressed in the Super-G and training, just like Ariane Rädler. Scheyer or Stephanie Venier could cause surprises. With eighth place in the Super-G on Friday, the Tyrolean rounded off a good team result on the red-white-red side. In addition, the women’s speed team is currently showing self-confidence. “There’s more to come,” said ÖSV President Roswitha Stadlober after Friday’s success.

More about the Alpine Ski World Cup

