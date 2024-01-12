Ski World Cup on the Lauberhorn: 47,000 francs for Odermatt – why is Wengen so stingy?

#Ski #World #Cup #Lauberhorn #francs #Odermatt #Wengen #stingy

– Wengen is stingy when it comes to prize money – why?

There isn’t much to earn in the downhill classic. The drivers express criticism, OK boss Urs Näpflin understands this, but defends himself vehemently.

Published today at 6:00 am

“This covers the expenses,” says Justin Murisier. 10th place in the first descent on the Lauberhorn earned the Valaisan 3,000 francs.

Photo: Jean-Christophe Bott (Keystone)

When the downhill skiers throw themselves down the Lauberhorn on Saturday, 144,000 francs are at stake. Not for the winner, but for all athletes together.

Whoever wins the classic gets 47,000 francs, the second place gets less than half (22,000), the third gets 12,000. Minus taxes, of course. And yes, whoever finishes the world’s longest descent in 10th place will still receive 3,000 francs. “This covers the expenses,” says Justin Murisier, slightly sarcastically.

The prize money in the Ski World Cup is manageable, although it has at least increased slightly in recent winters. In 2016, the minimum amount per race was set at 120,000 francs, now it is 144,000 – the organizers cover 80 percent, the rest is covered by the World Ski Federation (FIS).

Most organizers do not pay more than the prescribed amount, but at some destinations such as Beaver Creek, Bormio, Aspen or Killington the prize money has been increased slightly. In Flachau, the slalom winner received 60,000 francs. And then there is Kitzbühel, which goes beyond the scope: you can earn 333,200 euros per race, each winner receives 100,000.

“We have no reserves”

Drivers in the Bernese Oberland can only dream of such amounts. Whether in Adelboden or Wengen, the minimum amount is paid. That’s a bit stingy and incomprehensible, say some athletes behind closed doors. Gino Caviezel states that he is aware that the organizers have to make major investments. “Apparently they are financially tight, but I don’t know whether that’s actually the case. But they are classics, everyone talks about them, they could certainly be priced a little higher.”

Meanwhile, Marco Odermatt, who could be the first skier to exceed the million prize money mark in one season, says: “The classics could be upgraded. Zermatt is new to the World Cup and would have paid more straight away – that was a good sign.” 200,000 francs per race would have been paid out in Valais.

1st place: 47,000 francs. 2. 22,000. 3. 12,000. 4. 9000. 5. 7000. 6. 6000. 7. 5000. 8. 4000. 9. 3500. 10. 3000. 11. 2500. 12. 2000. 13. 1800. 14. 1700. 15. 1600. 16. 1,500. 29. 750. 30. 700.

But back to Wengen: OK boss Urs Näpflin shows a certain understanding for the drivers’ criticism, but he also says that an increase in prize money is not an issue. “We simply don’t have the reserves for it.” It’s about to sound from Adelboden, which many people don’t understand because entire migrations of people are flocking to the mountain.

Näpflin says: “We need a lot of expensive temporary buildings, and transport is also complicated.” Kitzbühel has an infrastructural advantage, “and it is the only World Cup location that can market the media rights itself. They are in a league of their own.”

“There should be more possible”

For the Swiss races, Swiss-Ski takes care of the marketing; the organizers receive a fixed amount. In Wengen the budget is around ten million francs. “The drivers think we make money stupidly and stupidly,” says Näpflin, “but that’s not true. We also bear the risk of cancellation. The premiums are rising, especially since it is difficult to find a company that wants to insure ski racing.” Drivers who complain should talk to the regional association, says Näpflin. “Swiss-Ski needs the money from racing marketing, especially for the teams and the youth sector.”

Only eleven men won six-figure prize money last season, and Thomas Tumler was not one of them. He barely qualified for the World Cup final, otherwise he would have ended his career. For two years the financial calculations didn’t add up, and number 19 in the giant slalom world rankings says: “I’m in my mid-30s and would have survived. But I wouldn’t have earned enough to happily stay there.” The popular belief that athletes receive a salary from the association is incorrect.

Tumler says the crowds in Wengen and Adelboden are huge, both on site and on TV. “There’s a lot of money involved. I’m surprised we don’t get more of it.”

In Wengen there could be an increase in prize money to mark the 100th anniversary in 2030. It will probably remain a one-time thing.

RACING PROGRAM

Thursday, January 11th: Departure (12:30 p.m., replacement race for Beaver Creek)

Friday, January 12th: Super-G (12.30 p.m.)

Saturday, January 13th: Lauberhorn descent (12.30 p.m.)

Sunday, January 14th: Slalom (10:15 a.m./1:15 p.m.)

GETTING THERE

Target area: Reachable on foot via Wengen, which takes around 25 minutes. You can take the train to Wengen via Lauterbrunnen.

Girmschbiel/Canadian Corner: We recommend traveling via Grindelwald. Either take the gondola via Eigergletscher to Kleine Scheidegg or take the train from Grindelwald station to Wengneralp station. From there it’s about a five-minute walk.

Starting area: Only accessible with a slope pass and snowboard or ski equipment. From Kleine Scheidegg you take the Lauberhorn chairlift. Another option is helicopter flights. Reservations are required; prices start at 130 francs per person.

In principle, an early arrival is recommended; there can be waiting times as early as 8 a.m., which then become longer and longer. The first gondolas leave from 7:30 a.m., the first train from Grindelwald and Lauterbrunnen from 7 a.m.

Tickets and prices: You can buy tickets directly on the website

More about the men’s ski world cupPhilipp Rindlisbacher has worked for Tamedia since 2008. He acts as chairman of the Bern sports team and as deputy head of the department. He also accompanies the ski circus locally and from afar, reports on ice hockey and wrestling. More info

