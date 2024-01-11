Ski World Cup Wengen 2024: start times, start lists, results

#Ski #World #Cup #Wengen #start #times #start #lists #results

An XXL program awaits athletes and fans at the Ski World Cup in Wengen this year. Four races and two training rides are scheduled from January 9th to 14th, 2024 at the Lauberhorn in Switzerland. In addition to Super-G and Slalom, there are two World Cup downhill events taking place this year. This also includes the replacement race for the canceled downhill run in Beaver Creek.

We present start times, start lists, TV channels, prize money, favorites and results from the legendary Lauberhorn races in the Bernese Oberland. Information about the route, weather forecasts and webcam images should not be missing. Have fun!

The program in Wengen

DateStartDiscipline09.01.2024 (Tue)

Result13:00Training men

10.01.2024 (Mi)

Result

12:30Training Herren11.01.2024 (Do)

Start list12:30Departure men

Replacement for Beaver Creek01/12/2024 (Fri)

Details12:30Super-G Herren13.01.2024 (Sa)

Details12:30Abfahrt Herren14.01.2024 (So)

Details10:15

13:15 Slalom the Lord

(Changes possible at any time!)

Route: Lauberhorn descent (more information)

Data and facts about the route in Wengen

The Lauberhorn run: the longest and most strenuous route in the World Cup

Length4.5 kilometersDistance record2:24.23 minutes (over the full length)Start houseOn the Lauberhorn shoulder (2315 meters in altitude)Finish stadiumIn Innerwegen (at 1287 meters in altitude)Elevation difference1028 meters in altitudeSteepest point41 degree slope at HundschopfSpeed

106.33 km/h on average

Speed ​​record161.9 km/hKey pointsRussian jump, traverse shot, Hundschopf,

Minschkante, Alpweg / Kernen-S, water station,

Langentretjen, Hanneggschuss, Silberhornsprung, Ziel-S

Men’s departure on January 11th, 2024 in Wengen (Thursday)

Start time: 12.30 p.m

TV channels: ZDF (only online in live stream), Eurosport1, ORF1, SRF2

Route: Lauberhorn descent (more information)

Prize money: a total of 144,000 CHF (1st place: 47,000; 2nd place: 22,000; 3rd place: 12,000)

Favorites: Aleksander Kilde (NOR), Marco Odermatt (SUI), Bryce Benett (USA), Vincent Kriechmayr (AUT), Cyprien Sarrazin (FRA), Dominik Paris (ITA), James Crawford (CAN), Mattia Casse (ITA), Nils Allegre (FRA), Alexander Cameron (CAN), Justin Murisier (SUI)

Start list downhill men’s Wengen Thursday:

Nr.NameLand1Striedinger OtmarAUT2Bennett BryceUSA3Sander AndreasGER4Allegre NilsFRA5Murisier JustinSUI6Kilde Aleksander AamodtNOR7Schieder FlorianITA8Odermatt MarcoSUI9Hintermann NielsSUI10Paris DominikITA11Sarrazin CyprienFRA12Kriechmayr VincentAUT13Crawford JamesCAN14Baumann RomedGER15Casse MattiaITA16Cochran-Siegle RyanUSA17Hemetsberger DanielAUT18Alexander CameronCAN19Goldberg JaredUSA20Rogentin StefanSUI21Danklmaier DanielAUT22Bailet MatthieuFRA23Innerhofer ChristofITA24Theaux AdrienFRA25Monney AlexisSUI26Muzaton MaxenceFRA27Dressen ThomasGER28Ferstl JosefGER29Sejersted Adrian SmisethNOR30Hrobat MihaSLO31Pinturault AlexisFRA32Jocher SimonGER33Morse SamUSA34Babinsky StefanAUT35Kohler MarcoSUI36Von Allmen FranjoSUI37Mettler JosuaSUI38Giezendanner BlaiseFRA39Pfiffner MarcoLIE40Lehto ElianFIN41Seger BrodieCAN42Schwaiger DominikGER43Bosca GuglielmoITA44Cater MartinSLO45Weber RalphSUI46Vogt LuisGER47Naralocnik NejcSLO48Zazzi PietroITA49Roulin GillesSUI50Negomir KyleUSA51Alliod Benjamin JacquesITA52Alphand NilsFRA53Maple WileyUSA54Molteni NicoloITA55Krenn ChristophAUT56Roesti LarsSUI57Read JeffreyCAN58Zabystran JanCZE59Strolz JohannesAUT60Alexander KyleCAN61Alessandria ArnaudMON62Moeller FredrikNOR63Haaser RaphaelAUT64Radamus RiverUSA

Super-G men on January 12th, 2024 in Wengen (Friday)

Start time: 12.30 p.m

TV-Sender: ZDF, Eurosport1, ORF1, SRF2

Route: Lauberhorn descent (more information)

Prize money: a total of 144,000 CHF (1st place: 47,000; 2nd place: 22,000; 3rd place: 12,000)

Favorites: Aleksander Kilde (NOR), Marco Odermatt (SUI), Vincent Kriechmayr (AUT), Raphael Haaser (AUT), Daniel Hemetsberger (AUT), Cyprien Sarrazin (FRA), James Crawford (CAN), Justin Murisier (SUI), Nils Allegre (FRA), Stefan Rogentin (SUI), Loic Meillard (SUI), Justin Murisier (SUI)

Start list: will be updated as soon as it is finalized

Review of the previous year: results of the Super-G men’s Wengen 2023

1st place: Aleksander Kilde (NOR)

2. Platz: Stefan Rogentin (SUI)

3rd place: Marco Odermatt (SUI)

the other places

Men’s departure on January 13th, 2024 in Wengen (Saturday)

Start time: 12.30 p.m

TV-Sender: ZDF, Eurosport1, ORF1, SRF2

Route: Lauberhorn descent (more information)

Prize money: a total of 144,000 CHF (1st place: 47,000; 2nd place: 22,000; 3rd place: 12,000)

Favorites: Aleksander Kilde (NOR), Marco Odermatt (SUI), Bryce Benett (USA), Vincent Kriechmayr (AUT), Cyprien Sarrazin (FRA), Dominik Paris (ITA), James Crawford (CAN), Mattia Casse (ITA), Nils Allegre (FRA), Alexander Cameron (CAN), Justin Murisier (SUI)

Start list: will be updated as soon as it is finalized

Review of the previous year: results of the men’s downhill run in Wengen 2023

1st place: Aleksander Kilde (NOR)

2nd place: Marco Odermatt (SUI)

3. Platz: Mattia Casse (ITA)

the other places

Slalom men on January 14th, 2024 in Wengen (Sunday)

Start times:

1st run: 10.15 a.m

2nd run: 1:15 p.m

TV-Sender: ZDF, ORF1, SRF2

Route: Slalom route on the Lauberhorn (more information)

Prize money: a total of 144,000 CHF (1st place: 47,000; 2nd place: 22,000; 3rd place: 12,000)

Favorites: Manuel Feller (SUI), Atle Lie McGrath (NOR), Henrik Kristoffersen (NOR), Linus Straßer (GER), Loic Meillard (SUI), Clement Noel (FRA), Tommaso Sala (ITA), Ramon Zenhäuser (SUI) , Filip Zubcic (CRO), Dave Ryding (GBR), Timon Haugan (NOR), Daniel Yule (SUI)

Start list: will be updated as soon as it is finalized

Review of the previous year: results of the Slalom Men’s Wengen 2023

1st place: Henrik Kristoffersen (NOR)

2. Platz: Loic Meillard (SUI)

3. Platz: Lucas Braathen (NOR)

the other places