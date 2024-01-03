Skiers at the Pra-Loup resort victims of an epidemic of gastroenteritis

She’s a guest we would have preferred not to have at the holidays. Gastroenteritis is increasingly spreading in France. In Provence, the Côte d’Azur and part of the Var are particularly affected and therefore in the Alps too, where populations mix in the ski resorts.

In Pra-Loup, in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, vacationers say that hotels are massively affected by the epidemic. ” Out of 500 customers per day, we receive almost 300 cases of gastro ” confirms Mathieu Mellet, manager of the town’s only pharmacy.

A usual epidemic

Patrick Bouvet, mayor of Uvernet-Fours where the station is located, wants to be reassuring. ” It’s an epidemic like we’ve always seen ” affirms the elected official. Same speech for Mathieu Mellet who expects each year a greater influence in his pharmacy at the time of the Christmas holidays. ” We have people arriving from the four corners of France so they inevitably bring viruses with them. ” explains the pharmacist.

In ski resorts, all conditions are met to allow the spread of viruses. ” Holidaymakers are in small apartments and mix with each other much more than usual. ” explains Mathieu Mellet. He also specifies that the epidemic has not nothing to do with contamination of tap water, as a rumor on social networks suggested. The pharmacist has also noticed a clear improvement since the New Year.

Since the start of the end-of-year holidays, cases of gastroenteritis in the Paca region have been close to 200 cases per 100,000 inhabitantsmaking it one of the most affected regions in France.

