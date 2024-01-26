Skiers collided in Jasná, one was transported by helicopter to the hospital – Správy

#Skiers #collided #Jasná #transported #helicopter #hospital #Správy

After a collision with another skier, the injured person was bleeding massively from an artery in his leg.

JASNÁ: Mountain rescuers were called to help on Friday after skiers collided in Jasná. One of them suffered an extensive leg injury with massive bleeding. “Upon arrival at the scene, the HZS rescuers found out by examination that it was a deep cut that also hit an artery,” the mountain rescuers reported on Friday evening

The patient was treated and all necessary measures were taken to stop the bleeding. The crew of the Helicopter Rescue Medical Service from Žilina, which landed directly on Priehyba, also asked for cooperation.

“The air rescue team followed up on the performance of the HZS rescuers and took the patient under their care. Subsequently, the patient was airlifted to a hospital,” concluded HZS.

2 photos in the gallery Response of rescuers after a collision of skiers in Jasná, January 26, 2024 Source: HZS

Unsuitable conditions in the past week

In the past week, mountain rescuers warned of ice in the Chopek area and warned the operator of the Jasná ski resort about unsuitable conditions on the downhill slopes. The skier, who suffered serious injuries on Monday, later succumbed to them in the hospital.

Get a new book from Laura Kellö Kalinska titled Murder of Ján and Martina – Investigation, which reveals previously unpublished details about the murder of a journalist and an archaeologist, but also behind the scenes of the police investigation of the most watched case in the modern history of Slovakia.