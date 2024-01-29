Skin diseases and sleep disorders: the ‘strange’ correlation analyzed in detail

#Skin #diseases #sleep #disorders #strange #correlation #analyzed #detail

That sleeping well is essential for the correct functioning of the body and for a healthy and full of energy life is now confirmed by various studies. These, however, continue to investigate the effects of sleep and those linked to poor rest.

It seems, in fact, that the way we sleep can influence our health in different and often little-known ways. One of the recently discovered ones would, for example, highlight a correlation between skin problems and poor sleep.

Sleeping poorly can influence skin diseases: new research

An international study carried out in 20 countries and on a total of over 50 thousand adults would have highlighted the correlation between skin diseases and sleep disorders. Presented at the Congress of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology, the study confirmed that at least half of patients with skin diseases in fact have sleep-related disorders. A correlation that is completely new and which therefore opens up the possibility of new research in this area.

Insomnia can promote skin diseases – biopianeta.it

If until now it was thought that sleeping badly led to problems such as poor concentration, nervousness and in some cases weight gain, from today the stakes become higher. As we well know, skin diseases are in fact many and varied and in most cases they have a negative psychological impact on those who suffer from them. If visible, in fact, they can influence one’s vision of oneself, self-esteem and even relationships with others. All for a quality of life that risks declining more than you imagine.

Discovering a relationship between skin diseases and sleep disorders could therefore lead to possible treatments related to the way we sleep. Not for nothing, several subjects under study would have experienced greater problems related to itching or burning of the skin in case of sleep disturbances. Additionally, it appears that those with skin conditions often experienced tiredness upon waking, tingling in the eyes, and drowsiness during the day.

Although the direct causes are not yet clear, therefore, discovering such a correlation opens several doors. And it gives new hope to those who have suffered from these diseases for a long time and hope for better management of them. According to the authors of the study, in fact, revealing sleep disorders in time could avoid the development of some diseases and slow down their worsening. Aspects obviously still under study but which could soon lead to important results.

