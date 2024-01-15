Skoda has an edge: what’s coming to the new range

#Skoda #edge #whats #coming #range

Skoda has decided to introduce a technology that can really make a difference, and which is already causing discussion. Here are all the details.

There is great effort in the world of four wheels to implement technology, with brands focusing on aspects directly linked to digitalisation. Skoda has just announced some sensational newsbut being part of the group Volkswagen the news surprises us up to a certain point.

Skoda logo (ANSA) – Fuoristrada.it

In fact, in these very days, the Wolfsburg house has announced the introduction of ChatGPT on its cars, and even Skoda itself has decided to do the same. It is now clear that the automotive world has entered a new phase, in which there is a need to develop increasingly modern and refined technologies. Let’s find out all the details of the news.

Skoda, ChatGPT arrives on its cars too

One of the great changes that is accompanying the automotive world and our society in general is that linked to artificial intelligence, which however must be used with caution. Skoda has decided to introduce ChatGPT on its cars, integrating the chatbot within the voice assistant that is present in the vehicles, which responds to the name of Laura. The goal of the Czech company is to be able to offer, very soon, advanced features that can guarantee a new experience on board.

Skoda future changes everything (Skoda) – Fuoristrada.it

For the moment, ChatGPT should be available on models such as those built on the new MEB and MQB EVO platforms, and therefore, we are talking about models such as the Kodiaq, the Enyaq and the Superb. As regards the arrival on the market of this technology, we must not think that it is something that will happen in a long time, given that we are talking about mid-2024. In essence, it is precisely the case that the future is already arrived.

As for what will change on board, through the integration of ChatGPT the Laura voice assistance can be used to use and manage infotainment, but also navigation and climate control more immediately. Furthermore, Skoda will give customers the opportunity to have some general knowledge questions answeredbut in the future, the features will be even more precise and advanced.

Through natural language, users will have the opportunity to interact with Laura, and they will also have the opportunity to carry out research on the vehicle and many other information. After processing, all searches will be immediately deleted, so there is no problem regarding your security and privacy, but also regarding the possible theft of data or things of this type. The system is specifically designed not to be attacked by external agents.

At this point, it will be really interesting to find out how many customers will decide to focus on this type of car, which starting from the next few months will have ChatGPT on their side. The news is truly sensational with the group Volkswagen which has greatly developed its technologies in this sense. A new phase in the automotive sector is about to open and there is great anticipation to find out how the story will evolve.