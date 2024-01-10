Skoda Kamiq and Scala, restyling orders start. Prices

#Skoda #Kamiq #Scala #restyling #orders #start #Prices

Skoda has kicked off sales in Italy of the restyling of the Kamiq and Scala models that were presented last summer. At the same time, the car manufacturer also introduced the Model Year 2024 of the Fabia. Let’s go into more detail.

THE NEW KAMIQ AND SCALA RANGE

The new range of Kamiq and Scala is offered with the 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engines from the Evo2 family. The new 1.0 TSI 115 HP replaces the previous 110 HP and is also available with a 7-speed DSG gearbox, while the 1.0 TSI 95 HP with manual gearbox is confirmed, which represents the entry-level engine for both models, and the 1.5 TSI 150 HP with ACT selective cylinder deactivation technology, also with DSG gearbox. The 1.0 G-TEC methane unit is no longer available.

Kamiq and Scala debut new trim versions combined with four Design Selections for the interiors. The Design Selections, which combine surfaces and colors inspired by interior design, exploit new materials that make extensive use of recycled or recyclable fibres. The optional equipment of Kamiq and Scala are now grouped into packages, available in the basic and Plus variants, to facilitate customization of the car.





Going into more detail, the new Skoda Kamiq range it is offered in the Selection, Black Dots, Style and Montecarlo versions. The standard equipment is particularly complete starting from the basic trim level which offers, among other things, full LED rear lights, front fog lights, Kessy keyless starting and the road sign recognition system. How much does the new Skoda Kamiq cost in Italy? If part from 24,700 euros for the 1.0 TSI 95 CV Selection version.





New Skoda Scala is available in Selection, Style and Monte Carlo setups. Already from the basic version we find 16-inch alloy wheels, two-zone automatic climate control, Driver Activity Assistant, Keyless Easy Start and rear parking sensors with automatic emergency braking.

How much does it cost in Italy? Off we go from 25,350 euros for the 1.0 TSI 95 HP engine available only in the Selection version.





SKODA FABIA 2024

The Skoda Fabia Model Year 2024 debuts the brand’s new rear lettering. The range of available engines is made up of the three-cylinder 1.0 MPI Evo2 80 HP, the 1.0 TSI Evo2 available in 95 HP and 115 HP and the 1.5 TSI ACT 150 HP offered only in combination with the 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

Skoda Fabia MY24 is marketed in the Selection, Style and Monte Carlo versions. The basic version offers full LED headlights, an 8-inch screen, Adas Front Assistant, Lane Assistant and Driver Activity Assistant systems, wireless smartphone connectivity and the keyless entry and start system. How much does it cost in Italy? The Skoda Fabia MY24 price list starts from 20,200 euros.



