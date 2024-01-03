Skoda Octavia, restyling teaser. Debut in February

#Skoda #Octavia #restyling #teaser #Debut #February

For the Skoda Octavia the time is approaching to receive the restyling. The automaker shared a teaser of the facelift through its social channels in which he adds that the presentation will be held in the month of February 2024. The teaser allows us to glimpse only some details of the front which will have new headlights with a different light signature.

However, previous spy photos had made it possible to observe that the restyling will introduce detailed changes without any particular upheavals. At the front, for example, there will also be some tweaks to the grille and bumper. The rear will also receive minor updates.

Here’s a little sneak peek at what 2024 has in store for us! 😍 The updated #SkodaOctavia will be unveiled in February. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/QhU0erIl7Q — Škoda Auto News (@skodaautonews) January 1, 2024

We will find the biggest changes inside the cockpit with a revised dashboard where one will be present larger screen than the infotainment system equipped with a renewed software platform. There should also be no shortage of new coverings. As for the mechanics, the restyling of the Skoda Octavia should offer the latest updated engines from the Volkswagen Group. There will also be electrified versions.

We also know that Skoda is working on an electric version of its Octavia. However, this model is expected by the end of the decade. All that remains, therefore, is to wait a few more weeks to discover all the new features that Skoda intends to introduce with the restyling of its Octavia.