Skull and Bones found in Tripunithura: Investigation into areas where soil was brought to the site – Skeletal found in Tripunithura

#Skull #Bones #Tripunithura #Investigation #areas #soil #brought #site #Skeletal #Tripunithura

Kochi: An investigation into the incident where the skull and bones were found at the Kannankulangara area of ​​Tripunithura where soil was brought to the site. Police sources said that soil has been brought from areas including Vypin to lay the floor. The police are checking whether the skull and bones were among them.

According to the police, there were reports that a man’s skull was found in the preliminary examination, but this will be clear only in the post-mortem examination. The examination will be conducted at Kalamassery Medical College. The next step is to send the skull and the soil from where it was found for forensic examination. The police said that only after these tests are completed, there will be more clarity regarding the case.

Last day, a skull and bones were found wrapped in plastic paper in a house under construction in Kannankulangara. This is a place bought by a native of Kanjiramattam a year ago. The seller is also building a house nearby. The field was cleaned with JCB three months ago. It is said that no such objects were found at that time. The former owner says that no bodies have been cremated in this field since 1960.

In this case, it is concluded that the skull and other parts may have come together when the soil fell on the field. It is reported that with this, it will be more difficult to find out where these items came from and who they belong to.

Also Read:  'Did the Minister of Public Works put his tongue in salt?; Don't know what will happen at the end of the investigation' - Manorama Online

English Summary:

police probe continues of Skeletal found in Tripunithura

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

MAHAJANGA – ROOF RICE – Civil administrators demand the release of the prefect
MAHAJANGA – ROOF RICE – Civil administrators demand the release of the prefect
Posted on
50-year-old house in Ximending! 8F of Wannian Building has a lease of 280 million. Experts estimate the bargaining space: starting from 20 million | Real estate | Sanli News Network SETN.COM
50-year-old house in Ximending! 8F of Wannian Building has a lease of 280 million. Experts estimate the bargaining space: starting from 20 million | Real estate | Sanli News Network SETN.COM
Posted on
Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman text daily about Big little lies 3 | Stars
Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman text daily about Big little lies 3 | Stars
Posted on
What has Benidorm learned? “Mathieu van der Poel won’t just win all the classics,” he said.
What has Benidorm learned? “Mathieu van der Poel won’t just win all the classics,” he said.
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News