Skull and Bones found in Tripunithura: Investigation into areas where soil was brought to the site – Skeletal found in Tripunithura

Kochi: An investigation into the incident where the skull and bones were found at the Kannankulangara area of ​​Tripunithura where soil was brought to the site. Police sources said that soil has been brought from areas including Vypin to lay the floor. The police are checking whether the skull and bones were among them.

According to the police, there were reports that a man’s skull was found in the preliminary examination, but this will be clear only in the post-mortem examination. The examination will be conducted at Kalamassery Medical College. The next step is to send the skull and the soil from where it was found for forensic examination. The police said that only after these tests are completed, there will be more clarity regarding the case.

Last day, a skull and bones were found wrapped in plastic paper in a house under construction in Kannankulangara. This is a place bought by a native of Kanjiramattam a year ago. The seller is also building a house nearby. The field was cleaned with JCB three months ago. It is said that no such objects were found at that time. The former owner says that no bodies have been cremated in this field since 1960.

In this case, it is concluded that the skull and other parts may have come together when the soil fell on the field. It is reported that with this, it will be more difficult to find out where these items came from and who they belong to.

police probe continues of Skeletal found in Tripunithura