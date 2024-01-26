Skull & Bones: Open Beta approaching + plans for year 1 after release

#Skull #Bones #Open #Beta #approaching #plans #year #release

Things are slowly getting serious for Skull & Bones, which, after many postponements, should finally be available in mid-February 2024. There will be an open beta test phase in advance and a lot more new content will follow after the release.

Ubisoft today announced details about the post-launch and endgame plans for Skull & Bones, which, after many postponements, is actually scheduled to be released on February 16, 2024. Afterwards, the supposed pirate epic will be regularly supplied with new content.

In the endgame of Skull & Bones, more dangerous challenges await you than in the previous game. Here you work with pirate princes who can also become enemies – because the treacherous pirate life has dangerous consequences. You take control of The Helm, the unrivaled smuggling hub, and build your smuggling empire. From now on, you control factories throughout the Indian Ocean, increase your profits through strategic control of trade routes and invest in expanding your operations. In addition, legendary raids and hostile takeovers should provide exciting variety when building the empire. Additional new endgame features will be introduced in each subsequent season.

Otherwise, dangerous PvP activities await you that offer high rewards. Ubisoft gives you Helmetten and Cutthroat Cargo as examples. You can accept challenges and legendary treasure maps, which also make you a target until you have completed the respective mission. If you do well, you can reach the top of a leaderboard and earn rewards.

Each season there will be free, time-limited events in which you can also team up with other pirates. There are exclusive community events and more. At the moment, four seasons are planned after the release – i.e. one per quarter. It remains to be seen whether and how things will continue in Skull & Bones after Year 1.

Before the actual release in mid-February, you have another chance to see the game for yourself. An open beta testing period will take place from February 8th to 11th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC (Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Store). Cross-play and cross-progression are already supported here. You can progress up to Infamy Level 6 during the beta and get up to five exclusive rewards such as ship decorations. The progress achieved can also be transferred to the final game version.

Skull & Bones – Endgame & Roadmap for Year 1 Trailer

What’s next for the pirate title after the release of Skull & Bones? Ubisoft gives you a first overview here!