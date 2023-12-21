Slalom Courchevel live: Can Michelle Gisin replace Wendy Holdener?

#Slalom #Courchevel #live #Michelle #Gisin #replace #Wendy #Holdener

Ali Nullmeyer slides to the finish

The Canadian falls shortly before the finish, slips over the line, but is still in the race.

Wendy Holdener has taken part in 116 of 118 possible slalom starts in the World Cup in recent years. The woman from Schwyz delivered strong results for years. She only missed the slaloms in Lenzerheide 2021 (due to Corona) and Are 2022 (due to an injury). But now she will be out for a long time and may not be able to play again this season due to her ankle injury.

The Swiss had to compete in Courchevel for the first time without their leader. When it rained, the Swiss Ski athletes were not able to convince everyone in the first run. There was no match against Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova anyway. The best Swiss woman is Michelle Gisin in 11th place, right behind is Mélanie Meillard, Camille Rast was eliminated.

Curiosity from a Canadian

«It was super cool. It’s a crazy race. The floor is a bit greasy. I rode well, even though it was a difficult race with a lot of changes in pace. Only Shiffrin and Vhlova can do that so well. It’s fine with the water droplets on the glasses. Sweating is more unpleasant,” said Gisin on SRF.

There was a curiosity with the Canadian Al Nullmeyer. She slipped just before the finish, fell and skidded across the finish line. DNF was immediately lit, i.e. Did Not Finish, failed. But as she slowed down, it became clear that the 25-year-old passed the bars correctly – despite slipping. Nullmeyer is behind the two Swiss women.