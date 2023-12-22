Slalom in Madonna | Will Marco Schwarz put the overall World Cup lead under the Christmas tree today?

#Slalom #Madonna #Marco #Schwarz #put #World #Cup #lead #Christmas #tree #today

The ÖSV aces’ wish lists for the Christ Child are logically a secret matter, but one can certainly speculate as to what will be at the top of this list for the Austrians in the last World Cup race before Christmas. While Johannes Strolz is finally at the finish line again, the situation for Marco Schwarz looks completely different. The Carinthian is the number one Odermatt hunter in the overall World Cup, is 92 points behind the high-flyer from Switzerland before the night slalom in Madonna di Campiglio and could therefore open the presents under the Christmas tree with a victory as the overall World Cup leader.

In any case, black is to be trusted, as it has been extremely consistent this winter so far. If you exclude his 40th place in the shortened Val Gardena downhill run, he was never worse than ninth in the other six races of the season, and Schwarz finished second in the only slalom so far. Schwarz is in top shape, which is proven by the fact that he recently drove five races in five days in Val Gardena and Alta Badia before regeneration was on the agenda on Tuesday. “I was glad that it was a day off.” At the location of his first World Cup podium (2015), the next top result is in sight, ÖSV coach Marko Pfeifer also knows, who is sure: “Blacky is delivering his best season until now. Now let’s see how he makes the transition to Madonna. I’m excited to see how he drives there.”

Favorite Black

For Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who himself has a large crystal ball at home, Black is the big favorite for the overall World Cup anyway, despite an outstanding Odermatt. For the Norwegian, the calculation is very simple; the Austrian competes in a fourth discipline, the slalom: “That makes him the favorite. He has eleven or twelve more races. He’ll be really hard to beat,” said Kilde in Alta Badia, which of course didn’t go unnoticed by the 28-year-old: “I noticed that, but I think he might want to distract himself a bit.”

Whether it’s the overall World Cup or not, Schwarz is the favorite in the slalom in the Italian mountains, along with teammate Manuel Feller, the winner of the opening race in Gurgl. While the giant slalom isn’t running at all yet, the 31-year-old seems to be in tremendous early form in the slalom, as is Michael Matt, third place in the first slalom. Behind them, Fabio Gstrein, Adrian Pertl, Dominik Raschner, Simon Rueland and especially Johannes Strolz are aiming for important points for the Slalom World Cup and their own starting number.

