sleep, alcohol and ideal heart rate

Are you comfortably seated? If so, look at one of your palms, then place the index and middle fingers of your other hand on the inside of your wrist to feel your heartbeat. Count how many times your heart beats in 60 seconds and voila – you already know your heart rate.

If you are currently resting and not exercising or experiencing some other type of stress, you should feel about 60-100 heartbeats per minute. However, how should a result at the edges of this range be evaluated? And what does a heart rate above or below these limits tell you about your health?

The connection between heart rate and human health has been observed for several millennia. Around the same time that ancient Chinese physicians began to diagnose diseases based on the strength and regularity of the heart’s pulse, Herophilus (325-255 BC), the father of anatomy, invented a water clock for measuring heart rate.

A couple of centuries later, the Greek surgeon Galen pushed heart research forward by observing how the hearts of dead gladiators stopped beating. Galen wrote: “Exercise, when exercised in moderation, produces a strong, rapid, and frequent pulse.

But intense physical activity beyond human capacity slows down the heart rate, making it weak, fast, and very frequent.” Since then, doctors and scientists have put an incredible amount of effort into finding ways to track our heart rate and its changes. But what does it all mean?

As we age, our heart rate slows down

Let’s go back to 60-100 beats per minute at rest. “A healthy heart rate range can vary based on factors such as age, gender, level of physical activity and overall health,” says David Culpepper, MD, a LifeMD family medicine specialist. “Athletes and people who are physically active can have a resting heart rate of less than 60 beats per minute, while babies and young children can have a heart rate of over 100 beats per minute, but this gradually slows as they age.”

If your heart rate is below 60 beats per minute, you’re probably happy that your fitness level is that of an athlete. But take your time. D. Culpepper testified that bradycardia – a slower heart rate – can also be caused by problems related to the heart system, underactive thyroid gland or other health problems: “It can also be a side effect of some medications, especially drugs prescribed for high blood pressure and to treat certain heart conditions.”

Your lifestyle can also affect your heart rate, usually by increasing it. Stimulants can cause dramatic changes. “Caffeine enhances the effects of adrenaline on the heart, which means that excessive consumption of tea, coffee or energy drinks can temporarily increase the heart rate, although this effect may diminish over time as tolerance develops,” explained Dr. Elijah Behr, Consultant Cardiologist, Mayo Clinic, London. – Nicotine in cigarettes can temporarily increase heart rate, and long-term smoking can contribute to chronic heart and circulatory problems. Alcohol, depending on the person and the amount consumed, can increase or decrease the heart rate.” Over time, too much alcohol can affect the heart muscle, affecting pulse rate and overall heart health.

An emotional state, such as stress, anxiety or excitement, can cause short-term spikes in heart rate, while chronic stress can contribute to long-term disturbances. However, unless you are under a lot of pressure, a fast heart rate should be a cause for concern.

“If it happens suddenly and for no apparent reason, it could be the result of an underlying heart condition that needs to be investigated,” said Dr. E. Behr. “Obviously, tests should be done immediately if the pulse jumps cause dizziness or loss of consciousness.”

What about sports? As Galen observed, the heart rate increases during exercise because the heart has to pump blood to the muscles and lungs. A recent meta-analysis of studies confirms that aerobic exercise (and yoga) can reduce resting heart rate over time. Strength training also seems to improve heart health, though scientists have yet to figure out how and why. Lower intensity sports such as tai chi and qigong are also beneficial.

You may have heard of the finite heartbeat theory. This is the idea that there is a limit to how many times the heart muscle can contract in a lifetime. However, it is hardly worth worrying about. Even with the idea that our heart can only contract about four billion times in a lifetime, the (relatively) short time that a person’s heart rate increases due to physical activity is balanced by the fact that the heart rate generally slows as we age.

Exercise can also improve the normalization of the heart rate. As blood flow and heart function improve, the time it takes for the heart rate to slow down after exercise is reduced. A recent review of research shows that the time it takes the heart rate to return to normal is a good indicator of overall heart health (to be clear, the faster the heart rate slows down, the better).

What are the benefits of heart rate monitoring?

There is another indicator that scientists are interested in – heart rate variability. Heart rate shows how many times your heart beats during a certain period of time, while heart rate variability reveals the constantly changing pace of the heart’s contractions. Even if a person’s heart rate is 60 beats per minute, it does not mean that the heart beats exactly every second.

Heart rate variability has been known for a long time. It could be measured already in the 19th century. in the middle, using the kymograph invented by Carl Ludwig. However, only with the proliferation of smartwatches and other heart-monitoring devices can most people make meaningful inferences about their heart’s activity.

The variability itself is caused by two competing branches of what is collectively known as your autonomic nervous system. These include the sympathetic system, which controls “fight or flight” responses, and the parasympathetic, which regulates “rest and digest” functions.

The sympathetic system gets your heart rate up, the parasympathetic tells it to calm down, and the resulting fluctuations are like shorthand for your overall nervous system health and adaptability.

“Measuring heart rate and heart rate variability at rest in the morning or in the evening can tell you how the body responds to stress,” said Dr. Marco Altini, long distance runner, scientist and heart rate training specialist. He insists that a higher rate isn’t necessarily a positive thing: “It’s very important to determine your optimal range and avoid going outside of it.”

If we are healthy and cope well with various sources of stress – physical or psychological – our heart rate will return to normal after exercise quite quickly. On the other hand, when we face difficulties and are under too much stress, the heart rate may still be increased in the evening or the next morning, heart rate variability is disturbed. If you are planning a physically demanding workout, such as a fast run or an intense workout at the gym, you may want to wait until you feel better.

This ability to decide when and how intensely we should exercise is one of the reasons why smart devices that record heart rate and its variability have become so popular. But not only sports are important here.

“We may begin to see a little more clearly the negative effects that certain irritants, such as alcohol, have on our bodies,” said Dr. M. Altini. “Or we will be able to notice an impending illness in advance so that we can better take care of our health and the health of others.” Research shows that adequate water intake has a positive effect on heart rate and heart rate variability, while poor sleep quality has a negative effect.

So if you want to know more about what’s going on in your body and how your lifestyle is affecting it, your pulse and heart rate variability can tell you a lot. And it’s never been easier to measure them both.

It’s true, as heart rate variability expert Professor Andrew Flatt said: “Monitoring is useful, it’s very insightful, it’s instructive and so on, but it’s not really necessary,” said the professor. – Finally, by correctly interpreting it, you will understand how you should act. You will realize that you should exercise daily or be less sedentary, prioritize quality sleep, eat well, quit smoking, limit alcohol, manage stress, cultivate good relationships, and budget for vacations. These devices help change behavior, but I certainly wouldn’t say they’re necessary for everyone.”

Heart rate training for beginners

In the words of running coach Beatrice Schaer, many runners “struggle with intensity”: “They run too hard when it’s supposed to be just an easy jog, but they don’t prepare enough for more challenging runs.”

Heart rate training solves this problem by dividing your runs into different intensity levels or “zones” based on your maximum heart rate. Here’s a simple guide to get you started.

1. Figure out your boundaries

One of the simplest ways to determine your maximum heart rate requires taking your age into account – just subtract it from 220. Maximum heart rate can be calculated based on more complex formulas. Admittedly, these methods are not perfect (and they also do not accurately determine the maximum heart rate for women).

“When it can be done safely, a person’s maximum heart rate should be determined after high-intensity exercise,” explained Dr. M. Altini. A classic example is running 5 km, the last of which should be run at the fastest possible speed. At the end of the run, your heart rate should be close to your maximum heart rate limit (note: don’t do this if you have any health issues).

2. Train by “zones”

Once you’ve done the hard part, you can lighten up at least some of your workouts. Each heart rate “zone” corresponds to a certain percentage of maximum intensity. For example, if your maximum heart rate is 185 beats per minute, simply multiply it by 0.5 or 0.6. This is how you discover the intensity of your first zone. There are many pages on the internet that help you calculate these zones, but most portable smart devices will do it for you.

3. Pick up the pace (slowly)

From there, just keep your cardio effort within the limits of your training plan: you’ll need to put in a lot of effort in the first and second “zones” at first, and then it’s time to insert intervals in the third and fourth “zones”. As you get stronger, you can exercise in these “zones” throughout your workout.

Painting clothes „The Guardian“ inf.