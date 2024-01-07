Sleep disorders from the thirties causing cognitive problems

#Sleep #disorders #thirties #causing #cognitive #problems

People who had sleep problems in their 30s and 40s were twice as likely to develop memory and thinking problems, a study published in the journal Neurology found.

1 in 3 Americans don’t get enough sleep

“Our research shows that it is not the quality of sleep that is most important, but the quantity for cognitive health around the age of 30 to 40”explains Doctor Yue Leng, associate professor of psychiatry at the University of California.

This observation is all the more telling given that one in three Americans does not get enough sleep according to the CDC – in other words, between 7 and 10 hours per night – and 50 to 70 million Americans have sleep disorders such as sleep apnea. sleep, insomnia or restless legs syndrome.

According to the CDC, this could ultimately lead to higher risks of diabetes, cardiac arrest, dementia or cardiovascular disease. “Because signs of Alzheimer’s disease begin to accumulate in the brain decades before symptoms appear, understanding the link between sleep and cognition earlier in life is critical to understanding the role of sleep problems as a risk factor for disease”adds Doctor Yue Leng.

A long-term study

The study was carried out in the 2000s by researchers on several hundred people, and 526 of them then participated between 2015 and 2016 in tests on memory, executive function, fluency and even speed of speech. treatment.

On average, they slept 6 hours per night, and 1/5 of them saw their sleep time disrupted. The people who had the most problems sleeping also had more difficulty completing the tests a decade later.

For the authors of the study, it is necessary to continue research “to assess the link between sleep disturbances and cognition at different stages of life and to identify whether there are critical periods of life where sleep is more strongly associated with cognition. Future studies may open up new opportunities for the prevention of Alzheimer’s disease later in life.”