Sleep peacefully, better with pajamas or without? Here’s the answer you’ve been waiting for for a long time

#Sleep #peacefully #pajamas #Heres #answer #youve #waiting #long #time

Sleeping naked or in pajamas, what is better (biopianeta.it)

Many people often wonder whether it is better to sleep in pajamas or naked. A question that often sparks real debates with admirers of one or the other trend who take to the field with explanations. Yet, according to science, there seems to be one answer and it is most likely different from what you imagine.

Sleeping while feeling at ease is the most important thing to be able to count on a sleep that is properly restorative. To this aspect, however, others must also be added such as the body temperature under the covers and in the room where you sleep and comfort. Parameters that can change from person to person leading to different results.

Is it better to sleep naked or clothed? What science says

In this regard, several studies have also been conducted and one of these published in the Journal of Physiological Anthropology determined that dsleeping without pajamas can be useful for accelerating the cooling of the body and maintaining a more constant temperature and therefore improving the quality of sleep. On the contrary, heavy, tight or skin-irritating pajamas can lead to frequent awakenings that can ruin your sleep.

Is it better to sleep in pajamas or naked? (biopianeta.it)

It then emerged that sleep It would be better without pajamas as it helps reduce stress levels, improves intimate health (especially for those who are used to wearing tight clothing) and improves the quality of the skin. Obviously, to sleep naked you need to use at least one extra blanket and change your underwear much more often. Furthermore, specific cases must be considered in which perhaps it is too cold despite the extra blanket or you prefer to have something warm on your skin (especially if you often get up at night to go to the bathroom). In this case it is advisable to use light pajamas that are not tight and do not heat up too much during the night.

Indispensable aspects for sleeping correctly and for enjoying an awakening that is pleasant and capable of preparing for a good day. In conclusion, therefore, science believes that it is better to sleep without clothes and with an extra blanket. If you really can’t, it is very important to opt for light underwear and pajamas, in soft fabrics that do not irritate the skin. And all while taking care to choose the perfect position and not to sweat during the night. An aspect that would lead to a difficult rest and a less pleasant awakening.