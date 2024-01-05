Sleep: this behavior during the night could impact memory later

#Sleep #behavior #night #impact #memory

Tossing and turning and restlessness during sleep could lead to poorer cognitive performance in old age, a new study reveals.

Some nights, we make pancakes. We keep turning around, proof that we have difficulty sleeping soundly. This bad habit, if it is too recurring, could cause harm in years to come. Researchers suspect that it may increase the risk of having poorer cognitive performancelike memorization, later.

Quality, rather than quantity, of sleep

Previous research has already shown that too little sleep is linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

In this new study published in Neurology, the authors focused on sleep qualityl. “Given that signs of Alzheimer’s disease begin to accumulate in the brain decades before symptoms appear, it is essential to understand the link between sleep and cognition earlier in life to understand the role of sleep problems as a risk factor for disease”explained author Dr. Yue Leng of the University of California, San Francisco, in a statement.

With his team, she analyzed the sleeping habits of 526 people for eleven yearsthanks in particular to wrist-worn sensorsallowing them to be followed day and night, andobserve their nocturnal movements. At the start of the study, volunteers were aged on average 40 years.

They also have indicated their bedtime and wake-up times in a sleep diary and responded to a survey on quality of sleep with scores ranging from zero to 21 – the higher it was, the poorer the sleep quality.

A decade later, they subject to memorization tests words and mental arithmetic.

A risk multiplied by two

According to the results, participants who had restless sleep were more likely to perform poorly on cognitive tests.

“Of the 175 people whose sleep was most disturbed, 44 had poor cognitive performance 10 years later, compared to 10 of the 176 people whose sleep was least disturbed”write the authors.

After adjusting for certain elements such as age or gender, people whose sleep was most disturbed had more twice the risk to have poor cognitive performance than those whose sleep was the least disturbed.

For experts, it could be that people who wake up frequentlyFor example because of stress at work or a poor sleeping environment, either less able to remove potentially harmful proteins from their brains during sleep, indicates the Daily Mail. But all this remains only hypothetical.

Study doesn’t prove sleep quality causes cognitive decline. This only underlines one association, the authors warn.

In the eyes of Dr. Yue Leng, “further research is needed to assess the link between sleep disorders and cognition at different stages of life and to identify whether there are critical periods of life where sleep is more strongly associated with cognition.”

You may also be interested in:

⋙ Are you one of the 42% of French people who have sleep problems?

⋙ Alzheimer’s disease: we can delay memory loss, assure researchers

⋙ Alzheimer’s: this smartphone cognitive test can predict memory changes

⋙ Thanks to these simple habits your brain will be healthier