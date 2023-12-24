Sleeping too much and too long. Is that possible? – Wel.nl

You can also sleep too long and too much. Most adults need between 7 and 9 hours of sleep per night. If you sleep more than 9 hours, it is called excessive sleeping.

There are several risks associated with excessive sleeping. For example, research shows that people who sleep more than 8 hours per night have a greater risk of:

  • Cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attack and stroke
  • Diabetes type 2
  • Obesity
  • Depression
  • Dementia
  • Premature death

The exact cause of these risks is not yet known. It is thought that excessive sleeping can lead to a disruption of hormone balance, metabolism and brain function.

In addition, excessive sleeping can also cause other problems, such as:

  • Difficulty getting up in the morning
  • Difficulty concentrating
  • Reduced productivity
  • Memory problems
  • Daytime sleepiness

If you think you may be sleeping too much, it is important to discuss this with your doctor. He or she can help you determine whether your sleep patterns are healthy.

Here are some tips to avoid sleeping too much:

  • Go to bed at the same time every day and get up around the same time every day, even on weekends.
  • Create a relaxing sleeping environment.
  • Avoid caffeine and alcohol before bedtime.
  • Exercise regularly, but not too late in the day.
  • Try to reduce stress.

Bron(nen): Cleveland Health

