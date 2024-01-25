SLIM Lands Accurately, Mission to the Moon is Even More Exciting

#SLIM #Lands #Accurately #Mission #Moon #Exciting

This photo released by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Takara Tomy, Sony Group Corporation, and Doshisha University shows images taken on the Moon by the SLIM unmanned spacecraft.

TOKYO, THURSDAY — Despite experiencing technical problems, Japan’s lunar lander is considered successful in landing accurately. The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency or JAXA stated that the landing would stimulate other space missions to the Moon.

In a press conference, Thursday (25/1/2024), it was stated that the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) landed within a radius of 100 meters from its target. JAXA received data within 2 hours and 37 minutes after SLIM touched down at the landing point before losing power.

”We prove you can land wherever you want, not just wherever you can. “This will inspire more people, the missions that Japan wants, to land on unexplored places on the Moon,” said SLIM Landing Project Manager Shinichiro Sakai.

SLIM was launched from the Tanegashima Spaceport in Kagoshima Prefecture on September 7 2023. SLIM is scheduled to land on the surface of the Moon on January 20 2024. SLIM’s landing makes Japan the fifth country in the world to successfully land on the Moon.

Kyodo news agency reported that SLIM landed on the lunar surface, Saturday (20/1/2024) at 00.20 Japan time. As planned, SLIM landed at a point around the Shioli crater, an area called the Sea of ​​Nectar.

Shinichiro Sakai, Project Manager for SLIM or Smart Lander for Lunar Investigation, was giving an explanation at a press conference, Thursday (25/1/2024) in Tokyo, Japan, regarding the latest condition of the spacecraft.

Sakai said one of SLIM’s two main engines may have stopped during the final stages of landing, causing the vehicle to be dragged 55 meters from its intended target. If there are no engine problems, SLIM can land up to 3-4 meters from the target.

Based on images taken by SLIM and published by JAXA, the vehicle can be seen rolling down the slope of the crater. As a result of the rollover, SLIM headed west or turned away from the Sun so that the solar panels could not generate electricity. The change in direction facing the Sun is expected to revive it before the Sun on the Moon sets next on February 1 and causes frost. “SLIM was not designed to survive nighttime on the Moon,” said Sakai.

With the power turned off, equipment on SLIM, such as the multiband spectral camera tasked with studying the composition of lunar rocks, could only produce low-resolution images. However, landing within a radius of 100 meters makes SLIM exceed conventional accuracy figures, namely several kilometers, for lunar lander vehicles.

After successfully downloading all the recorded data related to SLIM’s landing, JAXA decided to turn off the vehicle with 12 percent remaining power. With that remainder, SLIM can probably be operated again when the angle of the Sun changes.

SLIM uses “vision-based” navigation which, according to JAXA, could be a powerful tool for future exploration of the Moon’s rugged poles. The Moon’s poles are considered as a source of fuel as well as a source of life-sustaining water and oxygen. This possibility will be the key to one day being able to build a base on the Moon, as well as a stopover in exploration to Mars.

The H2-A rocket carrying a small space probe to the Moon was launched from the Tanegashima Spaceport on Tanegashima Island, Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan, September 7, 2023.

Japan intends to send astronauts to the Moon through the United States Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) program in the next few years. However, JAXA has experienced setbacks in recent times regarding rocket development, including the failed launch of the H3 rocket in March.

The failure led to the postponement of several Japanese space missions, including SLIM and LUPEX, joint exploration projects with India. In August 2022, India made history by successfully landing on the south pole of the Moon.

Last year, three missions to the Moon by Japanese startup ispace, the Russian space agency and US company Astrobotic failed. However, this year more and more lander vehicles will launch to the Moon.

US startup Intuitive Machine intends to launch the IM-1 lander in mid-February. Meanwhile, China plans to send the Chang’e-6 spacecraft to the far side of the Moon in mid-2024. NASA doesn’t want to be left behind. They will launch the Moon’s polar rover, VIPER, in November. (AFP/REUTERS/AP)