Slimming drug Ozempic – scientific breakthrough of the year – Wel.nl

According to scientific journal Science 2023 the year of the slimming drug semaglutide, better known under the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy. The drugs are “transforming medicine, pop culture, and even the stock market, in ways that are exciting and uncomfortable at the same time.”

Semaglutide, also known by brand names such as Ozempic (for diabetes) and Wegovy (for weight loss), is a drug that belongs to the group of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists. This means that it mimics the action of a natural hormone, GLP-1, which has various effects on blood sugar levels and appetite.

Here are some key points about semaglutide:

Applications:

Type 2 diabetes: Semaglutide is used to lower blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes. It is usually given as an injection once a week, in addition to diet and exercise.

Weight loss: Semaglutide is also approved for weight loss in obese or overweight adults with at least one other obesity-related condition, such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes or high cholesterol.

Operation:

Semaglutide causes the pancreas to produce more insulin, which helps to lower blood sugar levels. It also inhibits the release of glucagon, a hormone that increases blood sugar levels.

In addition, semaglutide reduces appetite and increases feelings of satiety, which can lead to weight loss.

