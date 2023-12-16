Slimming drug semaglutide (Ozempic) declared a scientific breakthrough of 2023, but it is not the solution against obesity

#Slimming #drug #semaglutide #Ozempic #declared #scientific #breakthrough #solution #obesity

The slimming drug semaglutide has been declared ‘scientific breakthrough of the year’ by the trade journal Science. The drug, known worldwide under the brand name Ozempic, is a huge hype. But there are also disadvantages, experts warn.

“This is what a lot of people have been waiting for for a long time,” Edo Aarts explains the hype surrounding the slimming drug. As a doctor, he specializes in the treatment of overweight people and hopes that the drug will also become available to them. But Marlous Danker of the Institute for Responsible Medicine Use has her doubts about this.

Developed for diabetes

Semaglutide has been around for a long time and there are many variants, says Aarts. But why has the drug, which was actually developed for people with diabetes, taken off so much in the past year? “The variant we are talking about now, Ozempic, has the advantage that you only have to prick it once a week,” he explains.

Ozempic is only available in the Netherlands with a doctor’s prescription and is only provided to patients suffering from type 2 diabetes. People looking for weight loss medication cannot officially obtain the drug in our country. “But we also know from patients’ stories that they can get it in other ways,” says Aarts.

also look at

TikTok influencers recommend the drug Ozempic for weight loss, but that is certainly not without risks

Concerns about illegal use

Marlous Danker of the Institute for Responsible Medicine Use is concerned about this: “And what we have also seen recently is that there are parties that market counterfeit drugs.” With all the consequences for the people who then use these fake substances, without knowing what they actually contain.

Moreover, the use of semaglutide can be associated with quite a few side effects, Danker emphasizes. “People may experience nausea or diarrhea.” In the longer term, she says, there are signals that it can cause serious pancreatitis: “But we don’t know yet whether it really is a risk and how great that risk is.”

‘No quick fix’

Both experts confirm that the drug is not a quick solution against obesity. “These drugs ultimately do not solve anything. They do not remove the cause of obesity,” says Danker. “So it is not an easy way to suddenly get rid of your obesity. It really must be part of a comprehensive treatment plan, which certainly also takes lifestyle into account.”

The drug can work, provided it is part of a lifestyle change and is not used on its own, Aarts also emphasizes. “That’s not what it’s intended for. You can’t just inject it and then do nothing. If you stop taking the medicine – and that is always the case – then you have to have learned how to do it afterwards. If you don’t, you will become just as heavy again. You need good guidance.”

audio-play

Slimming drug Ozempic has been declared ‘scientific breakthrough of the year’

Obesity is a serious disease

Obesity is a serious disease for which there is no easy solution. But according to him, the slimming drug can help under good supervision. That is why he believes that semaglutide should also be given to overweight people. “Does an obese patient, who suffers from it a lot, have less right to the medicine than a patient with diabetes?”

He therefore advocates regulated access to the drug for people with a ‘Body Mass Index’ (BMI) between 25 and 30. As far as he is concerned, the drug is given to people who have already tried everything, from a healthy diet to more exercise. “If people do everything else right, then this is enormous added value for this group.”

‘Society must change’

Danker from the Institute for Responsible Use of Medicines sees that the hype surrounding Ozempic has brought more attention to obesity and thinks this is a good development. But she emphasizes that semaglutide should not be seen as a solution to what she believes is a social problem.

“It also has everything to do with the way our society is organised, which makes unhealthy living, eating a lot, and exercising little so attractive,” she says. Putting overweight people on Ozempic en masse does not solve that problem. “It’s more than just a lifestyle issue.”

also look at

New way of assessing places to eat in shopping streets should stop the growth of fast food chains

To ask? Ask them!

Do you have any questions or would you like to respond? Send us a message here in our chat.