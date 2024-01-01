Slovakia adopted the euro 15 years ago. How did it (not) help her?

#Slovakia #adopted #euro #years

In 2009, Slovakia got rid of its independent monetary policy. This included the national currency, which thus became history. In this way, the euro replaced the Slovak koruna.

After 15 years, it is time to sum up how much our southern neighbors benefited from the introduction of the common currency and whether it was the right move. The decision to replace the Slovak koruna with the euro was welcomed by local entrepreneurs. They clearly enjoy the benefits of joining the European Monetary Union.

– says Martin Hošták, secretary of the Republican Employers’ Association.

Lower costs

According to Hošták, joining the monetary union led to the stabilization of the business environment. By eliminating currency fluctuations, the planning and management of financial flows has been simplified, which has a positive impact on operational security and competitiveness. The euro has greatly simplified business transactions for companies, which can make payments and trade without having to convert currencies.

– explains Hošták.

He also adds that companies incur lower costs related to exchange rate risk and transaction fees. This means that costs related to international trade may fall, which may increase exports and imports of Slovak companies. At the same time, it opens the door for companies to the larger eurozone market, which can lead to increased business opportunities and growth. Gaining access to a wider market can help companies achieve greater economic scale and increase their competitiveness.

Development of the euro exchange rate against the dollar

Less risk

Miriam Filova from the Employers’ Association has a similar assessment of the common European currency.

At the same time, Filova points out that both businesses and citizens avoided exchange rate risk, which eliminated currency conversion costs. The common currency increases price transparency and makes it easier to compare the costs of goods and services between euro area countries.

Comparison with neighbors

INESS analyst Martin Vlachynský, however, is less enthusiastic about abandoning the Slovak crown than representatives of Slovak business.

— says Vlachynský.

The analyst also adds that although we can talk about positive effects, for example in the form of lower costs of exchange rate risk, ultimately, all of Central Europe is in a common economic space around Germany. Therefore, in his opinion, economic development in Germany, energy and climate policy, rather than monetary policy, played a greater role in the lives of most companies.

At the same time, however, Vlachynský asks questions in the context of his assessment of 15 years of the euro in Slovakia.

Risk for the future

However, as Filova adds, adopting the euro means losing its own monetary policy. Individual EU countries face specific economic challenges, so adjustments to monetary policy must be made very judiciously – for example, when it is necessary to stimulate the economy or deal with other specific problems such as inflation.

Finally, Vlachynský also points out threats that may emerge in the long term.

– reminds the analyst.

In fact, the eurozone has chosen a path in which economically stronger countries guarantee the debt of economically weaker countries. This arrangement rewards irresponsible behavior by politicians and punishes those who must remedy the consequences.